Device as a Service Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.07% through 2022-2027 | Increased adoption of the BYOD concept to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The device as a service market size is set to grow by USD 249,546.27 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 31.07%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Device as a Service Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Device as a Service Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Device

Desktops



Laptops



Tablets



Others

Component

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth in the desktops segment will be significant during the forecast period. Adopting options like desktop-as-a-service solutions can offer significant time and cost savings for companies. By transitioning to the cloud, organizations can streamline their IT infrastructure and realize cost efficiencies. For instance, using cloud-based solutions like Citrix Desktops-as-a-Service enables companies to efficiently manage their existing on-premises resources alongside cloud desktops, without incurring additional infrastructure expenses. Moreover, Desktop as a Service enhances security by storing data in secure data centers. The numerous advantages of desktop-as-a-service solutions include enhanced employee flexibility and improved security measures.

Device as a Service Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the device as a service market include Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Atea ASA, CHG MERIDIAN AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Computacenter plc, Dell Technologies Inc., Foxway, HP Inc., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., PC Connection Inc., Probrand Ltd., Stefanini Group, and Total IT Global. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offering

Accenture Plc - The company's device as a service (DaaS) offerings support enterprise transformation, enabling customers to adopt platform-based business models to unlock new growth avenues and create new value in a service-oriented economy.

The company's device as a service (DaaS) offerings support enterprise transformation, enabling customers to adopt platform-based business models to unlock new growth avenues and create new value in a service-oriented economy. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Device as a Service solutions such as Echo, Echo Show , and Echo Dot.

The company offers Device as a Service solutions such as Echo, , and Echo Dot. Apple Inc. - The company offers Device as Service solutions such as Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV.

Device as a Service Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increased adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) concept is notably driving the market. Enterprise mobility is gaining popularity in the business world as employees increasingly use smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers at work. To provide a technologically secure and productive work environment, BYOD requires a unique management and service delivery architecture. The primary goal of the organization is to provide employees with appropriate mobile devices. The BYOD policy is intended to give businesses cost-effective solutions, better employee mobility, and increased productivity. BYOD assists organizations in lowering IT costs by lowering capital expenditures and increasing efficiency. Hence the adoption of BYOD is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing demand for work flexibility is a major trend in the market. Organizations must efficiently manage their staff to boost productivity and satisfaction with work. As a result, it uses a variety of working models, including a hybrid approach. A hybrid work model is a flexible work approach that allows employees to work in the office, remotely, or on the go. Employees are more productive since they can work where and how they choose. Switching to a hybrid working model provides numerous advantages for individuals, businesses, and the environment. Employee flexibility, productivity, and job satisfaction improve as a result. It lowers the cost of renting and maintaining office space for businesses while also expanding the talent pool. The growing demand for work flexibility has led to an increase in the use of devices as a service.

Significant Challenges

Issues associated with system integration are challenging market growth. Integrating new software systems with existing IT infrastructure can pose challenges for companies. There are several key issues associated with system integration, including data transfer time. When using a device as a service solution, transferring large volumes of data to the user's device can be time-consuming. Another challenge is that device-as-a-service solutions may have limitations on the number of tools that can be used. As a result, users may choose to utilize tools provided by the device as a service platform or compatible tools to ensure smooth integration of service.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Device as a Service Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist device as a service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the device as a service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the device as a service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of device as a service market vendors

Device As a Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 249,546.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 28.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Atea ASA, CHG MERIDIAN AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Computacenter plc, Dell Technologies Inc., Foxway, HP Inc., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., PC Connection Inc., Probrand Ltd., Stefanini Group, and Total IT Global Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

