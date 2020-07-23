Device42 acquires ArrayIQ

WEST HAVEN, Conn., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Device42 , the leader in Discovery for Hybrid IT, today announced the acquisition of ArrayIQ , a Boston-based software company specializing in storage discovery. This first acquisition by the company will significantly expand Device42's storage discovery and visibility capabilities, allowing them to provide customers with comprehensive visibility into the IT storage usage and spend, making Device42 the industry leader in storage discovery. The ArrayIQ team will join the Device42 Boston office. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"We're thrilled to welcome ArrayIQ to the Device42 family. Our customers are dealing with an explosion of data from big data activities across the data center and cloud. Visibility into storage and storage usage represents a significant pain-point, with storage being a huge spend area for IT while customers have little visibility into how that storage is deployed or used. The addition of ArrayIQ to Device42 extends our vision of providing end-to-end visibility into exponentially growing hybrid IT infrastructure for our customers," said Device42 CEO and co-founder Raj Jalan.

The ArrayIQ platform provides the broadest storage discovery available in the industry, supporting over 20 different storage vendor platforms. ArrayIQ platform virtualizes the data collection layer by normalizing the collection of data on storage infrastructure such as EMC Symmetrix VMAX, VNX, Hitachi v/USP, vSP, IBM DS6000, NetApp, Pure, other storage arrays. When combined with the cloud storage visibility Device42 already provides for AWS, Azure, and other cloud service providers, the integrated solution will provide complete hybrid storage visibility. ArrayIQ provides deep visibility of your storage environment and helps accurately pinpoint and predict bottlenecks in your applications arising from storage infrastructure. ArrayIQ maps applications bottoms-up, from physical spindles, to mount points in virtual and physical machines, providing end-to-end mapping of storage elements and how storage is replicated.

"ArrayIQ's specialized storage discovery is a perfect match for the Device42 platform," said ArrayIQ co-founder and CTO Zakir Magdum. "By partnering with Device42, ArrayIQ customers will have access to a complete discovery and asset inventory solution, and will bring the ArrayIQ capabilities to a wider audience."

ArrayIQ will be integrated into the Device42 platform, but will be available separately immediately. To learn more, visit https://www.device42.com/blog/2020/07/device42-acquires-arrayiq/.

About Device42

Device42 is the most comprehensive agentless discovery system for Hybrid IT available today. Device42 continuously discovers and maps infrastructure and applications across data centers and cloud, providing accurate views of IT ecosystems. Customers in more than 60 countries including Global 2000 clients and Systems Integrators use these capabilities as they manage and modernize their IT infrastructure and application landscapes and adopt DevOps practices. To learn more visit www.device42.com .

