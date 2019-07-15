Device42 Announces Integration with Microsoft Azure Migrate

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Device42 announced its integration with Microsoft Azure Migrate to provide cloud migration assistance to organizations moving workloads to Azure. As a workload migration assistance provider in the Azure Migrate experience, Device42's software provides IT organizations exploring the advantages of hybrid or cloud-based compute solutions to identify those workloads that are best suited for Microsoft Azure, and then can help IT managers plan those migrations.

"We're thrilled to work alongside Microsoft Azure to help businesses identify and migrate those workloads that are best suited to Azure," commented Device42 CEO Raj Jalan. Raj continued, "Our team comes to work every day excited to help businesses all over the world identify a clear, efficient path between their current datacenter and Azure. Device42 is focused on delivering seamless, end-to-end support to IT departments and businesses undertaking this digital journey."

With this integration, Microsoft Azure customers can add Device42 to their Azure account directly with just a few clicks. Once added, Device42 becomes available for installation in their data center, allowing instantaneous discovery and identification of workloads along with guidance on migrating them to Azure. Once discovered, Device42 will then push these recommendations, including instance and disk sizing, back to Azure Migrate, greatly simplifying moving to the cloud.

"Successfully migrating applications and workloads to Microsoft Azure requires deep understanding of your infrastructure and application dependencies. Device42's discovery capabilities helps give our customers the visibility to move to Azure," said Jeremy Winter, Partner Director, Azure Management, Microsoft Corp."

Try Device42, free at https://www.device42.com/download - find out if your IT workloads are cloud-ready today!

Device42 software offers agentless, full-stack discovery, resource utilization tracking, intelligent workload grouping, and includes features like Affinity Groups which helps IT staff identify each workload's critical dependencies, and business applications, which empowers businesses to accurately map even their most complex, custom workloads in detail. Finally, Device42's Cloud Recommendation Engine provides target cloud instance sizing suggestions and pricing information for those instances on Microsoft Azure Cloud.

To learn more about the integration, go to https://www.device42.com/blog/2019/07/azure-migrate-hub-integration/

About Device42

Device42 is the most comprehensive, agentless discovery system for Hybrid IT available today. Device42 can discover, map, and optimize infrastructure and applications across data centers and cloud, providing accurate views of your IT ecosystem. Customers in more than 60 countries including Global 2000 clients and Systems Integrators use these capabilities as they manage and modernize their IT infrastructure and application landscapes and adopt DevOps practices.

