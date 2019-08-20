Device42 expands in Boston with Key Hires

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Device42, developer of the most comprehensive discovery and assessment system for Hybrid IT, today announced the appointment of Stephen Timms as Chief Revenue Officer and Damian Roskill as VP of Marketing. Both appointments come as the company continues to expand its presence in the Boston market.

"Stephen is a proven sales leader who brings extensive startup and scaling experience with his work at AWS, CloudEndure, and ClickSoftware. With Stephen on board, we expect to continue accelerating our growth," said Device42 CEO Raj Jalan. Device42 has been growing strongly - over 100% year-on-year for the past five years.

Prior to joining Device42, Stephen was EVP of Worldwide Sales for CloudEndure, which was recently acquired by Amazon Web Services. After the acquisition, Stephen continued as Head of Sales for the division. Prior to CloudEndure, Stephen was President of Americas for ClickSoftware, a field services management software provider with executive and P&L ownership for North and South America business.

Stephen Timms commented, "I'm excited to build on Device42's great work. The team, product and growth are all exceptional. The chance to leverage my background in sales and the IT space is a fantastic opportunity."

The company also announced Damian Roskill as VP of Marketing. Damian brings extensive startup and IT-specific marketing experience with his prior work as a marketing leader at Gamalon, AppNeta, and Applause.

"Damian's deep experience in marketing to IT made him an ideal choice for this role," stated Jalan. "Having both Damian and Stephen working together is a force-multiplier for Device42." Roskill will be focused on building out the marketing organization and supporting channel sales. "I'm excited to help companies evaluate even more quickly the value of Device42 for their organizations," said Roskill.

Device42 will also open an office in the Boston market and expects to add at least 20 people over the next 12 months.

