Device42 is Now Available on the AWS Marketplace

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Device42 , a leader in IT infrastructure management software and an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, has announced a major addition to its platform offerings with the release of Device42 on the AWS Marketplace. The release is 1-click compatible, making deployment of a new Device42 virtual appliance to the AWS cloud possible in mere minutes, without any complicated setup requirements.

With a single click, customers can quickly deploy Device42 on AWS and can seamlessly discover and map their cloud, hybrid, and on premise physical and virtual infrastructure deployments, including critical inter-dependency information. Users enjoy a clear view of exactly the information they need to enable complex digital transformation efforts, including cloud migrations, consolidations, M&A, tech refreshes, and more.

Device42's agentless infrastructure discovery engine integrates the auto-discovered IT information it finds, creating powerful application mapping visualizations. Along with the ability to automatically map and document IT infrastructures, Device42 offers a unique combination of extras, including Affinity Groups and a Cloud Recommendation Engine for migration wave planning & pricing insights.

"We are thrilled to offer our industry-leading infrastructure mapping and management platform on the AWS Marketplace to users and partners alike," said Founder & CEO Raj Jalan when asked for comments.

"With the addition of this cloud-native option to the list of Device42 platform offerings, customers can deploy Device42 in a single click from anywhere, without any complex installation or maintenance requirements. By teaming with AWS, users are ensured that deployments both inside or outside a networks firewall are simple, allowing access to the comprehensive agentless discovery they've come to expect from Device42 to begin in mere minutes."

Device42 automates discovery across any source environment, whether physical, virtual, cloud-based, or hybrid, and without any agents. Device42 produces a complete map of IT infrastructure deployments, including all network-connected hardware from servers and hosts, VMs, services, and the business applications they support. This key information enables migration planning with no application downtime, or performance overhead.

Device42's modern web interface, updated discovery engine and application mapping techs allow users to truly understand infrastructure data. With Device42, users can more easily migrate their own (or a customer's) application stacks, in their entirety by understanding the underlying configurations, associated databases, and all other inter-dependencies, so everything that is needed moves – while touching nothing that isn't.

Try Device42 on AWS today & experience comprehensive, automated discovery and enable digital transformation of your IT infrastructure today!

About Device42

Device42 Inc., a leader in IT infrastructure management software, delivers a comprehensive discovery solution that provides a near real-time IT map that is essential to cloud migrations and agile IT operations. Device42 was recently named as the fastest growing technology company in CT over the last three years.

