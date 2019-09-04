Device42 Now Integrates with Freshworks, Showcases at Refresh '19 Las Vegas

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Device42, Inc., developer of comprehensive discovery and assessment software for Hybrid IT announced a partnership with Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company. As a Marketplace partner, Device42 is bringing an integration with Freshservice, Freshworks' ITSM software, to the Freshworks Marketplace. Device42 is also hosting a booth at the Refresh '19 show in Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 4-5, 2019.

"The Freshworks integration extends Device42's comprehensive discovery and application mapping capabilities to the Freshservice system, continuing the tradition of providing customers the flexibility they want and the results they demand - no matter how complex their IT infrastructure deployment," stated Raj Jalan, president and CEO of Device42, Inc.

The Device42-Freshworks integration enables users to populate Freshservice with IT assets discovered by Device42, and the automatically mapped relationships between those assets. IT staff can easily attach any synced IT assets directly to ITSM tickets for a more complete picture of each issue, including details like asset type, location, OS, IP, notes, and native dependency visualizations. Additionally, complete trouble ticket histories for each asset put key information at their fingertips.

"We're excited to partner with Device42 to bring their automatic and rich discovery and assessment platform to Freshservice," said Anand Venkatraman, VP of Global Partnerships at Freshworks. "Customers can leverage data in Freshservice to easily understand the severity of incidents by analyzing the associated configuration items and plan for minimizing the business impact of changes."

Come by and learn more at Device42's booth, G6, at Freshworks Refresh '19 conference in Las Vegas. Be sure to catch Device42's live presentation!

Download the Device42-Freshworks integration from the Freshworks Marketplace at: https://apps.freshservice.com/

About Device42

Device42 is the most comprehensive agentless discovery system for Hybrid IT available today. Device42 continuously discovers and maps infrastructure and applications across data centers and cloud, providing accurate views of IT ecosystems. Customers in more than 60 countries including Global 2000 clients and Systems Integrators use these capabilities as they manage and modernize their IT infrastructure and application landscapes and adopt DevOps practices.

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use, and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, USA, Freshworks 2,000+ team members work in offices throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com

©2019 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshmarketer, and the Freshworks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc.

