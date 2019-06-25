Device42 Partners with VulnDB, Adds Software Vulnerability Management

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Device42, Inc., the market leader in agentless discovery software for Hybrid IT that automatically uncovers your entire IT infrastructure, has partnered with Risk Based Security's (RBS) VulnDB to add software vulnerability detection to its offering, providing accurate and comprehensive insight into any computing environment.

"The addition of RBS' deep and broad database to the Device42 data lake fits naturally with our comprehensive discovery functionality, ensuring that when a new vulnerability is announced, customers can quickly find out if they're affected, and if so, how to remediate," stated Raj Jalan, Device42's founder & CEO. "The combination of Device42 and VulnDB significantly shortens the time from vulnerability detection to remediation."

Try Device42 + VulnDB for free at https://device42.com/download - find software vulnerabilities now!

With Device42's software licensing management capabilities and VulnDB, IT staff can now easily identify software vulnerabilities across the IT enterprise right from Device42. The integration works alongside Device42's comprehensive auto-discovery, which compares discovered software titles against the VulnDB database. The integration also adds RBS' "CVSS" (Common Vulnerability Scoring System) ratings to Device42, which scores discovered software titles based on severity of known vulnerabilities, making prioritization easier, while API-based access to vulnerability data facilitates programmatic access.

About Device42

Founded in 2012, Device42 is the most comprehensive discovery system for Hybrid IT available today. Using Device42, IT can discover, map, and optimize infrastructure and applications across both data centers and cloud, providing a detailed and accurate picture of your entire IT ecosystem. Customers in more than 60 countries including Global 2000 clients and Systems Integrators use these capabilities to manage and modernize their IT infrastructures and application landscapes. Learn more at https://www.device42.com.

About Risk Based Security and VulnDB

RBS equips clients with the technology and customized risk-based consulting solutions to turn security data into information and information into a competitive advantage. Risk Based Security, incorporated in 2011, offers a full set of analytics and user-friendly dashboards designed specifically to identify security risks by industry, and are the only company that offers its clients a fully integrated solution – real time information, analytical tools and purpose-based consulting. Learn more at https://www.riskbasedsecurity.com.

