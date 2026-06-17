deviceWISE®, a Telit Cinterion Company, to Showcase Industrial Edge AI at Automate 2026

deviceWISE® Intelligence Suite transforms OT and IT data into active intelligence, enabling autonomous decision-making at the factory edge

Live end‑to‑end operations demo of the deviceWISE Intelligence Suite, featuring its Fault Detection and Workstation Sentinel

Expert session by Linir Zamir, Ph.D., AI engineering team lead at Telit Cinterion: "Agentic AI on the Edge for IIoT"

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- deviceWISE®, a Telit Cinterion company, today announced it will exhibit at Automate 2026, North America's leading automation technology event, taking place June 22–25 in Chicago, Illinois. Visitors to Booth 4233 will see how the deviceWISE Intelligence Suite uses active intelligence to enable autonomous decision-making at the factory edge.

For more information about the deviceWISE Intelligence Suite, visit: https://www.telit.com/iot-platforms-overview/devicewise-ai/.

deviceWISE Intelligence Suite connects OT machine data with enterprise IT systems and orchestrates data flows between equipment and enterprise applications. The platform collects and aggregates operational data from across the factory floor, giving manufacturers visibility into operations at every level of the organization.

The Intelligence Suite uses AI agents to monitor operations, detect anomalies, and identify the source of faults. When an issue occurs, the platform generates situation-specific operating procedures and guides operators through resolution. These capabilities apply to:

Quality inspection

Fault recovery

Process optimization

Workstation monitoring

Fault Detection and Workstation Sentinel, two core Intelligence Suite capabilities, are the focus of the live demo. Fault Detection identifies and diagnoses equipment or process faults and recommends or executes recovery steps. Workstation Sentinel continuously monitors the production line, comparing observed activity against standard operating procedures to flag issues such as incorrect parts or improper feed.

deviceWISE integrates with NVIDIA edge AI technologies for adaptive decision-making. NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS) enables the building and deployment of video analytics AI agents at scale.

The technology behind the demo is the subject of a featured session by Linir Zamir, Ph.D., AI engineering team lead at Telit Cinterion. He will present "Agentic AI on the Edge for IIoT" on June 24 at 3:30 p.m. CT. Zamir's research focuses on AI and autonomous systems within industrial IoT.

During the session, Zamir will examine how agentic AI, deployed at the edge and combined with deviceWISE, enables industrial systems to operate autonomously, adapt in real time and reduce latency and cloud dependency across IIoT deployments.

"Industrial automation is moving toward systems that must make decisions locally and act independently," said Martin Krona, president of solutions and services at Telit Cinterion. "By combining agent‑based AI at the edge with industrial orchestration through deviceWISE, manufacturers can build more responsive and resilient operations."

Join Telit Cinterion at Automate, Booth 4233, to see active intelligence at the factory edge. Visit www.telit.com for details.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global IoT leader with over 30 years of innovation experience. It provides modules, connectivity plans and services, platforms, and secure, scalable custom solutions.

Telit Cinterion's product portfolio supports mission-critical applications across industries. In addition, it simplifies lifecycle management and device-to-cloud security. The company helps enterprises connect, manage and grow their IoT systems with confidence.

OEMs, system integrators and service providers worldwide trust Telit Cinterion. The company drives digital transformation and unlocks the power of connected technology.

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About deviceWISE

deviceWISE, a Telit Cinterion Company, is a scalable, integrated industrial platform. It gives you visibility and control over all your connected devices and data. This platform collects, transforms data and integrates machines with business systems. It runs edge logic and provides data visualization — without your Engineering or IT department writing custom code.

Copyright © 2026 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Greg Oppenheim

Telit Cinterion

+1 949-540-1278

[email protected]

Casey Bush

GRC for Telit Cinterion

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SOURCE Telit Cinterion