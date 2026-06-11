Telit Cinterion Launches SE869eK2L GNSS Module with Multiconstellation Performance in a Legacy-Compatible Footprint

New single-frequency GNSS module combines multiconstellation reliability, cost efficiency and design continuity for IoT and industrial applications

Supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS in an industry-standard 12.2 x 16 mm form factor

Provides approximately 1.5-meter accuracy, up to 10 Hz update rate and flexible 1.8 V or 3.3 V hardware variants

Offers a practical migration path from SL869L-V2 and legacy xL869 modules while helping reduce redesign complexity

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabler, today announced the SE869eK2L, a single-frequency L1 GNSS module designed to help device manufacturers upgrade legacy positioning designs with improved performance and cost efficiency, while preserving design continuity.

Built on the Airoha AG3352 platform, the SE869eK2L supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS for reliable multiconstellation positioning. With approximately 1.5-meter accuracy and update rates of up to 10 Hz, it is well-suited for connected devices that require dependable positioning without the cost or complexity of higher-end GNSS architectures.

For more information about the SE869eK2L, visit: https://www.telit.com/devices/se869ek2L/

For OEMs managing product refresh cycles, the SE869eK2L provides a straightforward migration path from Telit Cinterion's SL869L-V2 and legacy xL869 modules. Its 12.2 x 16 mm footprint maintains pin-to-pin compatibility with the industry-standard form factor, so OEMs can extend existing designs while gaining updated performance and supply flexibility. The footprint includes reserved pins for future use.

The module is designed for a broad range of IoT and industrial use cases, including:

Asset tracking

Fleet management

Smart infrastructure

Cell tower synchronization

Industrial equipment

Wi-Fi 6E / 7 routers

The SE869eK2L also supports connected devices that require reliable L1 positioning. Two hardware variants are available: a 3.3 V option and a 1.8 V option, allowing designers to align the module with their system architecture and power requirements.

Dedicated firmware variants provide Windows Location Services compatibility and enable precise timing functionality, delivering synchronization output with ±7 ns jitter.

The module also supports Wi‑Fi navigation mode, enabling compliance with Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) requirements for Wi‑Fi 6E and Wi‑Fi 7 routers.

Device manufacturers building connected products can pair the SE869eK2L with Telit Cinterion cellular modules — including those without embedded GNSS — simplifying sourcing, integration and support through a single supplier.

"OEMs have been asking for a way to move past aging L1 modules without adding unnecessary cost, redesign effort or supply complexity," said Eric Lagorce, global head of GNSS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth® technology solutions at Telit Cinterion. "The SE869eK2L was built around that constraint. It drops into existing footprints, delivers multiconstellation performance, and gives engineering teams the flexibility to plan forward instead of managing legacy product transitions."

Samples of the SE869eK2L are expected to be available in mid-2026, with mass production planned for Q4 2026.

Telit Cinterion will exhibit at Hardware Pioneers Max, Stand G4, where attendees can learn more about the company's GNSS, cellular IoT and industrial connectivity portfolio.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global IoT leader with over 30 years of innovation experience. It provides modules, connectivity plans and services, platforms, and secure, scalable custom solutions.

Telit Cinterion's product portfolio supports mission-critical applications across industries. In addition, it simplifies lifecycle management and device-to-cloud security. The company helps enterprises connect, manage and grow their IoT systems with confidence.

OEMs, system integrators and service providers worldwide trust Telit Cinterion. The company drives digital transformation and unlocks the power of connected technology.

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Media Contacts

Greg Oppenheim

Telit Cinterion

+1 949-540-1278

[email protected]

Casey Bush

GRC for Telit Cinterion

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SOURCE Telit Cinterion