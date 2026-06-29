Telit Cinterion Powers FleetSafe.ai AI Video Telematics for Safer, Data-Driven Fleet Operations at Scale

Telit Cinterion's NExT™ platform powers FleetSafe.ai to deliver real-time video, driver safety insights and scalable fleet operations in high-performance environments

Demonstrates real-time AI video telematics for driver safety, incident response and fleet visibility

Showcases globally scalable connectivity supporting high-bandwidth video workloads across fleets

Delivers a unified connectivity and management solution that simplifies operations and maximizes uptime

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabler, today announced that its NExT™ IoT eSIM solutions are powering FleetSafe.ai's AI video telematics deployment in the 2026 British Truck Racing Championship (BTRC). The partnership demonstrates how fleets can reliably scale real-time, data-intensive applications across demanding environments.

For more information about the Telit Cinterion NExT eSIM solutions, visit: https://www.telit.com/next-esim/

FleetSafe.ai chose Telit Cinterion to support its next-generation video telematics platform, which requires continuous, high-bandwidth data transmission and reliable connectivity across varying network conditions. While motorsport represents an extreme use case, the deployment highlights how fleet operators can leverage AI video telematics to gain real-time visibility into driver behavior and enable faster incident response.

In the championship, each truck is equipped with FleetSafe.ai's AI-powered in-cab and external cameras. The cameras provide ongoing monitoring of driver behavior and fatigue, along with live video streaming and analytics.

Streaming that volume of video data reliably requires connectivity that adapts in real time. NExT IoT eSIM supports multiprofile technology to maintain optimal coverage and ensure uninterrupted data flow. Each eSIM dynamically switches between operator profiles based on location, predefined rules and cost.

FleetSafe.ai manages its deployment through the NExT connectivity management platform, Telit Cinterion's cloud-native connectivity and eSIM management portal. NExT provides FleetSafe.ai with a single, centralized control plane for end-to-end visibility across the deployment, including:

Per-device usage analytics

Session-level diagnostics

SIM lifecycle status

The platform enables policy-driven remote activation and proactively issues alerts and insights for anomalous data consumption, supporting scalable, automated fleet operations.

By leveraging a single commercial and technical framework, FleetSafe.ai eliminates the need to manage multiple SIM vendors, APNs and contracts across regions. This reduces operational complexity and accelerates deployment and scaling.

"Video telematics is central to improving safety and performance across modern fleets, but it requires reliable, high-throughput connectivity to deliver value," said Dean Leonard, president of technical operations at FleetSafe.ai. "With Telit Cinterion, we can stream video in real time, monitor driver fatigue and behavior, and operate with the confidence that our connectivity will scale and perform wherever our customers need it."

"Fleet operators are increasingly relying on AI-driven video to enhance safety and streamline operations," said Martin Krona, president of services and solutions at Telit Cinterion. "This deployment demonstrates how our integrated connectivity, eSIM and platform capabilities ensure uptime and support the most demanding, high-data IoT applications at global scale."

For more information, visit: https://www.telit.com/

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global IoT leader with over 30 years of innovation experience. It provides modules, connectivity plans and services, platforms, and secure, scalable custom solutions.

Telit Cinterion's product portfolio supports mission-critical applications across industries. In addition, it simplifies lifecycle management and device-to-cloud security. The company helps enterprises connect, manage and grow their IoT systems with confidence.

OEMs, system integrators and service providers worldwide trust Telit Cinterion. The company drives digital transformation and unlocks the power of connected technology.

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Copyright © 2026 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Greg Oppenheim

Telit Cinterion

+1 949-540-1278

[email protected]

Casey Bush

GRC for Telit Cinterion

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SOURCE Telit Cinterion