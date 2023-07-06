DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees Debuts Exclusive Denim Capsule Collection During Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Vintage-inspired men's lifestyle brand to launch new styles exclusively at Nordstrom during iconic annual sale

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees, the vintage-inspired men's lifestyle brand, announced their newest Fall Denim capsule collection will once again be launched exclusively in partnership with Nordstrom. The eight-piece 2023 assortment will drop as part of the retailer's iconic Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

First established in 1948 by U.S. Army veteran Louis Rosenstock, DEVIL-DOG was relaunched in 2019 as a men's lifestyle brand creating vintage-inspired and high-quality menswear at a great value. Originally known for their great fitting and durable denim jeans, DEVIL-DOG has expanded into a full lifestyle collection today, including bottoms, shorts, knit tops, sweatshirts, tees, denim jackets and more. This exciting partnership with Nordstrom nods to the brand's continued retail success as it grows its loyal customer base.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of DEVIL-DOG Dungarees," said Jeff Rosenstock, Co-Owner & President of DEVIL-DOG Dungarees. "We very much appreciate the partnership and support that Nordstrom's has shown our brand. We are thrilled to be able to launch DEVIL-DOG's 75th Anniversary Fall denim capsule during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, at a value that we know both our customers and the Nordstrom customer will love."

Running from July 17th to August 6th, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's highly anticipated and biggest shopping event of the year. The sale offers brand-new arrivals from the best brands for women, men, children, beauty, and the home on sale for a limited time until prices go back up on August 7th. Nordy Club cardmembers can shop Early Access beginning Thursday, July 13th, or earlier depending on their loyalty status.

The DEVIL-DOG Dungarees Fall '23 denim capsule collection includes three athletic cut jeans, three slim straight styles, and two relaxed straight styles conveniently priced at $49.99 for the sale (normally $79). Featuring the brand's signature performance stretch fabrics, the assortment is available for viewing during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Preview starting on Monday, July 3rd.

For more information about DEVIL-DOG Dungarees, please visit devil-dog.com and follow @DEVILDOGJeans on Instagram and Facebook. To shop DEVIL-DOG Dungaree's exclusive capsule collection available exclusively at Nordstrom online, please visit Nordstrom.com. 

About DEVIL-DOG Dungarees
DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees was first established in 1948, relaunching to the market in 2019 as a men's lifestyle brand.

Media Contact
DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees
[email protected]com
(212)764-5820

SOURCE DEVIL-DOG Dungarees

