DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees Launches Women's Denim Collection on March 15

Iconic heritage brand expands into women's with high-rise straight leg denim

NEW YORK, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees , the vintage-inspired American denim and lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of its first ever women's denim collection, marking a major milestone in the brand's modern evolution. The debut women's line officially launched today on March 15 and features a high-rise straight leg jean offered in three classic denim washes, along with a five-pocket camo jean in the same flattering fit.

Founded in 1948 by U.S. Army veteran Louis Rosenstock, DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees was created in honor of the Marines and all members of the armed forces who served our country. Today, the brand is led by Louis' grandchildren, Jeff and David Rosenstock, and is known for its heritage driven design, durable construction, and commitment to timeless American style.

The new women's high-rise straight leg jean stays true to DEVIL-DOG®'s roots, combining authentic vintage inspiration with modern fit and comfort. Designed to be worn every day, the silhouette offers a structured yet easy feel, with thoughtful details and premium denim fabrics. The initial launch includes three versatile denim washes, along with a bold five-pocket camo option that reflects the brand's military heritage while offering a fresh, contemporary edge.

"This launch has been a long time coming for our brand," said David Rosenstock, Co-Owner & Vice President of DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees. "Women have been asking us for denim for years, and we wanted to make sure we did it the right way, staying authentic to our history while creating a fit that feels confident, timeless, and true to DEVIL-DOG®."

The women's denim launch represents the first step in DEVIL-DOG®'s expansion into women's apparel, with additional styles and categories planned for future seasons.

For more information about DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees and the launch of the women's denim collection, please visit devil-dog.com and follow @DEVILDOGJeans on Instagram and Facebook .

About DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees

DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees was first established in 1948, relaunching to the market in 2019 as a heritage-driven lifestyle brand creating vintage-inspired, high-quality apparel at a great value. Originally known for its great-fitting and durable denim jeans, DEVIL-DOG® has expanded into a full lifestyle collection, now including categories such as casual bottoms and shorts, knit tops, graphic tees, denim shirts and jackets, caps, leather accessories, and women's denim.

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SOURCE DEVIL-DOG Dungarees