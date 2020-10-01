Devin Singletary, Marquez Valdes-Scantling And Richie James Debut GO² Devices, The Only Mouthguard Proven To Increase Oxygen Levels

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional football players including Devin Singletary, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Richie James have debuted the first and only mouthguard on the market scientifically proven to increase oxygen levels. GO² Devices launched in the Fall of 2019 and has since become a trusted tool for thousands of professional and everyday athletes across contact and endurance sports. Professional athletes supporting the device include the NFL stars as well as Team USA Trail/Mountain Runner Joseph Gray, professional alpine climber Don Bowie, cyclist Bobby Julich and multiple Ironman, marathon and triathlon competitors across the globe.

The device applies a known physiological principle called Positive End Expiratory Pressure, or "PEEP", a physiological technique used in the medical field for several years. The inhale remains natural while a slight resistance is applied on the exhale, making GO² Devices the only 2-way PEEP device available in the athletic space.

"I'm always looking for tools to increase my performance. I see the tremendous value in increasing oxygen levels on the field and the GO² works, plain and simple. I'm excited to put it to use this season," says Richie James.

GO² Devices is proven to increase endurance by 6% and increase VO2 max by 4% with independent research conducted at Houston Methodist Hospitals and Texas A&M University. The peer-reviewed research is available for review in the link below with additional research to be published soon.

"We're so happy to be working with these guys, they're tremendous athletes and even better human beings," Says GO² Devices founder Dr. Sean Boutros. "GO² aims to help athletes across the globe achieve their highest potential and with their help spreading the word, we'll do just that."

Journal of Sports Medicine and Health Science

"Wearable positive end-expiratory pressure valve improves exercise performance"

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666337620300275?via%3Dihub

For more information:

www.go2devices.com

SOURCE GO² Devices

Related Links

http://www.go2devices.com

