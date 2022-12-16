Devine Jamz Gospel Network Launches Free Podcast Interview Distribution

Devine Jamz Gospel Network Podcast is a marketplace on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Podcast, iHeart Radio, Radio Public, and other popular platforms where rising recording artists with quality new release music describes how their gifts, talent, and the story behind their project developed into an inspirational masterpiece.

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devine Jamz Gospel Network Podcast Interview Distribution is a gateway to major search engines for recording artists who are believers. It's a new blueprint for artists who creates inspirational music and want to integrate into media outlets that impact family-based audiences.



Process For Promoting Episodes



1. Artist's episodes are distributed on major music platforms such as Spotify, apple music, iHeart, amazon music, YouTube, google and many other music platforms. The Podcast is also syndicated on major blogs such as Crossmap, which is the sister site of Breathcast.



2. Episodes are properly optimized with meta tags, hash tagged, a description, keyword research, and some interviews are promoted with a paid Google Adword campaign.



3. Listeners get to hear a preview of an upcoming or new release project, which can help radio programmers within Devine Jamz's distribution network to decide if they are interested in radio airplay.



4. Episodes are eblast through a newsletter. Recipients are categorized by Christian and Gospel music formats, media specialty, type of fanbase and most importantly updated regularly to eliminate bounce backs and returned emails.



5. Artist should also know that video interviews require that you have a Chrome or Microsoft edge browser for laptops, iPad, or desktop. If you're using iPhone or Android, you'll get the free app upon approval of your interview. Be sure to use high speed internet connection.



Submission Requirements



1. Submit at Devine Jamz Gospel Network website for the "Podcast Interview Distribution" service.



2. Interviews are for a single. The song can be on an EP or Album; however, Devine Jamz will select from the project the song and story of their choice to interview you.



3. It should be a mix mastered song of high quality. This means that the lead vocals, chorus, production, songwriting, and delivery must be professional.



4. If your song is an upcoming release, submit within 6 months before the release date. If your song has already been released, it should not be older than 6 months.



About Devine Jamz Gospel Network



Providing faith-based marketing, education, and guidance to integrate inspirational music into media outlets and businesses that impact family-based audiences. Utilizing technology and specific marketing methodologies they target Gospel music audiences and those who are unaware how inspirational music adds to family values and morals.



Contact:

Ray Oster

Founder/Adviser

[email protected]

8328343392



