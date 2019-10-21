Devito/Verdi Accelerates Agency Evolution With Hiring Of Erin Boyer As CMO

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest move toward reestablishing the strength of its own brand in today's business marketing environment, the New York advertising agency DeVito/Verdi announced today that it has hired veteran digital strategist Erin Boyer as its chief marketing officer to further integrate the agency's famed creative capabilities with its growing digital department. The hire was announced by Ellis Verdi, president of the agency.

Five months after returning to its SoHo roots by moving into Cadillac's previous space, DeVito/Verdi has been speeding up its agency evolution from creative powerhouse to a 360-degree marketing firm, and in the coming weeks, the agency is expected to announce an experienced, high-profile chief strategy officer with a particularly strong digital and experiential background to further advance its transformation.

Boyer joins the agency from Publicis in New York, where he was responsible for integrating data, technology, creative and media offerings for clients. As the new business lead, he helped foster the digital AOR relationships for Walmart, Hulu, StubHub, Five Guys and others.

"This agency has always thrived on creative that strategically reveals a cultural or consumer 'Truth' that demands attention - and that's never been more relevant than in today's attention economy," said Boyer. "DeVito/Verdi's intangible skill in finding that truth and using it to connect brands and consumers is something I look forward to applying across all platforms and touchpoints that clients have to consider in their marketing programs."

In his new role at DeVito/Verdi, Boyer will meld the agency's account and creative teams with DV Digital, focusing on strategy, audience analysis, website development, SEO, social media, attribution modeling, display, and more.

"Erin will be instrumental in further bridging creative and digital to best find integrated marketing solutions for all our clients," said Ellis Verdi. "We have one of the strongest creative histories in the business and have been rapidly reinventing our approach to advertising while ensuring we don't stray from our roots. We will be making a number of major moves in the coming weeks that speak directly to our transformation into a marketing agency with equal expertise across all consumer interactions. Bringing aboard Erin is key to this evolution."

Aside from creating a number of brand campaigns for clients, the agency has begun undertaking some unique projects in line with its history of working on political and cause-related campaigns (U.S. Campaign For Freedom, post 9/11; ACLU; the Pro-Choice Movement; "Support the Troops" campaign; Hillary Clinton for Senate; and numerous other Congressional races).

One, for the Local Media Consortium, DeVito/Verdi will help raise awareness of the essential nature of local journalism on behalf of this organization that represents the interests of more than 3,000 media outlets.

A second effort underway is a program aimed at promoting free expression by staging a number of debates where two high-profile proponents of hot-button topics face off against one another, but with a twist: Each takes their opponent's point of view and argues for that side. The agency is attempting to schedule these "Devil's Advocate Debates" at various locales where free expression is most under assault, including college campuses.

"These types of important projects remain in the agency's DNA since its inception and will continue to remain so," said Verdi.

About DeVito/Verdi

DeVito/Verdi, a privately held company, has been recognized as one of the most exceptional creative agencies in the industry. It has been voted "Best Agency" six times by the advertising industry group, the AAAA, and has created some of the most memorable ad campaigns of the past 25 years. Its lengthy list of industry awards includes the top prizes at the Clios, Radio Mercury, Cannes, Andy, Addy and One Show award ceremonies. The agency has had a rich history of success with radio advertising, including its campaign for the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, which was recently inducted into the Clio Hall of Fame.

DeVito/Verdi strives for excellence and maintains a unique level of prestige within the advertising industry, as evidenced by its work for such clients as Kohl's, The National Association of Broadcasters, BayCare Health System, Five Below, BevMo!, 7-Eleven, New York Institute of Technology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Sony, Canon, Duane Reade Drug Stores, BMW, 84 Lumber, Esquire Magazine, Men's Wearhouse, TimeOut Magazine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Scripps Health, Grey Goose Vodka, UChicago Medicine, eCampus, Reebok, Legal Sea Foods, Office Depot, Appleton Rums, Pepsi/SOBE, Fallon Community Health Plan, Tribe Mediterranean Foods, Empire Kosher Chicken, Acura, CarMax, Sports Authority, Campaign for Freedom Post 9/11, Pro-Choice Education Project, Hillary Clinton for Senate, and others.

