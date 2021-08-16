DeVito/Verdi Names Dave Molini Chief Digital Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialing up its digital expertise, DeVito/Verdi announced today it has named Dave Molini as its chief digital officer, where he will lead the advertising agency's mission of melding digital innovation to its media and creative offerings.

The agency, which has garnered a well-earned reputation for its creative output over the past 30 years, tapped Molini for his extensive experience in implementing digital strategies for brands, overseeing digital transformations for clients, and building growth for agencies.

Molini brings 15 years of digital media experience across WPP and Publicis agency networks, and is well accomplished at integrating media, creative and data. Most recently, he was a managing director, partner at Neo Media World, a global digital transformation agency under the WPP agency umbrella. At Neo, he served as the business development lead, where he was actively involved in all aspects of new business and onboarding, while also balancing ongoing client management needs. There, he was the client lead for Essilor, John Hancock and UPS, among other global brands.

"This is such a great opportunity – to lead the digital efforts of an agency with such an impressive heritage of bold creative work that runs through retail, healthcare, socially-conscious organizations and so many other industries. It's a motivating environment, and I'm excited to make a mark with a complementary style in digital media," said Molini.

Prior to Neo, he was VP, digital strategy director at MediaVest, working on the Walmart account. He also worked at ZenithOptimedia and Mindshare. Other notable clients include Unilever, JP Morgan Chase and a variety of mid-size consumer and B2B focused brands. He is a graduate of Fordham University.

At DeVito/Verdi, he will oversee the agency's digital team, while focusing on driving growth and identifying opportunities to accelerate collaboration, digital innovation and new operating models that can improve the effectiveness of the agency and its clients.

About DeVito/Verdi

DeVito/Verdi, a privately held company, has been recognized as one of the most exceptional creative agencies in the industry. It has been voted "Best Agency" six times by the advertising industry group, the AAAA, and has created some of the most memorable ad campaigns of the past 25 years. Its lengthy list of industry awards includes the top prizes at the Clios, Radio Mercury, Cannes, Andy, Addy and One Show award ceremonies.

