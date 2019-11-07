Devito/Verdi Names Preeya Vyas as Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to augment its storied creative reputation, the New York-based advertising agency DeVito/Verdi announced today that it has hired Preeya Vyas as its chief strategy and innovation officer, where she will be instrumental in building integrated experiences for brands that drive business outcomes and growth.

Vyas joins the agency from Saatchi & Saatchi New York, where she most recently served as chief experience officer. At Saatchi, she handled such clients as Walmart, P&G (multiple brands), American Student Assistance and others. Other past clients of note include United Airlines, GSK, Mondelez, JP Morgan Chase, Levi Strauss, and IBM. She also developed an adtech product in the contextual search space that launched in 2001.

Named one of Adweek's "Top 50 Indispensable Players in Media, Marketing & Tech" (2018), and Campaign US's "Digital 40 over 40" (2019), Vyas will look to continue creating business-building, fully-integrated work, while providing strategic expertise, leading the agency to create impactful experiences based in modern approaches to media and data. In addition, she will drive opportunities for product and platform development.

"There were a few important elements I was searching for in my next move: the first was a strong creative DNA; the second was an agency that is unencumbered to create broadly with bold ideas across media, data and tech; and thirdly, the opportunity to assemble the best talent and solutions to bring those ideas to life," said Vyas.

Voted a record six times as "Agency of the Year" by the American Association of Advertising Agencies, DeVito/Verdi has made several recent moves to expand its strategic solutions and creative output, and broaden its talent base.

This marks the second major hire in recent weeks. Last month it announced the hiring of Erin Boyer as chief marketing officer. In his new role, Boyer is melding the agency's operations to support the broader goals of existing and prospective client partners.

"We're continuing to find solutions for expanding our creative offerings to be perpetually in tune in an ever-changing world," said Ellis Verdi, president of DeVito/Verdi. "Preeya will certainly accelerate our ability to bring the best solutions to solve client and category challenges."

About DeVito/Verdi

DeVito/Verdi, a privately held company, has been recognized as one of the most exceptional creative agencies in the industry. It has been voted "Best Agency" six times by the advertising industry group, the AAAA, and has created some of the most memorable ad campaigns of the past 25 years. Its lengthy list of industry awards includes the top prizes at the Clios, Radio Mercury, Cannes, Andy, Addy and One Show award ceremonies. The agency has had a rich history of success with radio advertising, including its campaign for the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, which was recently inducted into the Clio Hall of Fame.

DeVito/Verdi strives for excellence and maintains a unique level of prestige within the advertising industry, as evidenced by its work for such clients as Kohl's, The National Association of Broadcasters, BayCare Health System, Five Below, BevMo!, 7-Eleven, New York Institute of Technology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Sony, Canon, Duane Reade Drug Stores, BMW, 84 Lumber, Esquire Magazine, Men's Wearhouse, TimeOut Magazine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Scripps Health, Grey Goose Vodka, UChicago Medicine, eCampus, Reebok, Legal Sea Foods, Office Depot, Appleton Rums, Pepsi/SOBE, Fallon Community Health Plan, Tribe Mediterranean Foods, Empire Kosher Chicken, Acura, CarMax, Sports Authority, Campaign for Freedom Post 9/11, Pro-Choice Education Project, Hillary Clinton for Senate, and others.

SOURCE DeVito/Verdi