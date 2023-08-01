Devo and Cybermindz Partner to Address the Mental Health of Front-Line Cybersecurity Workers in the U.S.

News provided by

Devo Technology

01 Aug, 2023, 08:03 ET

Devo Provides Financial Support to Help Cybermindz Offer Evidence-Based Well-Being Training to Relieve Cyber Pros' Stress and Reduce Turnover

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native security analytics company, today announced its financial support for Cybermindz, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the mental health and well-being of cybersecurity professionals. Founded in Australia just over one year ago, Cybermindz entered the U.S. in April to expand its global reach.

A recent study found that 55% of SOC analysts have considered leaving their jobs due to stress. New applications of AI-powered security tools are being applied to reduce analyst workloads and alleviate burnout, but they are only one piece of the puzzle. While Devo believes in the future of AI, it recognizes that solving mental health challenges requires a two-pronged approach. That's why the company is also proud to support organizations such as Cybermindz.

"When more than half of entry-level cybersecurity staff have considered quitting due to stress and anxiety, it's clear that something needs to change – and as quickly as possible. Bringing our services to the U.S. is part of our larger goal of international expansion, with a UK launch in September 2023. Partners like Devo are bringing this goal into reality," said Peter Coroneos, founder and executive chairman, Cybermindz.

Cybermindz implements the evidence-based iRest protocol, which has found success within the US Military for almost 20 years and is used to treat conditions like anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress.

"Day after day, SOC analysts are burdened by an onslaught of alerts, understaffed teams, and high levels of pressure to succeed, leaving them with unmanageable workloads and chronic stress," said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO, Devo. "We're supporting Cybermindz's expansion into the U.S. to provide more resources for cybersecurity professionals to manage their mental well-being. By layering in wellness initiatives like Cybermindz's neuroscience-backed program and cutting-edge security technology like Devo, companies will further reduce analyst stress and burnout and ultimately, contribute to a better future for this field." 

Organizations and customers of Devo and Cybermindz can participate in this partnership in several ways:

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native security analytics platform that combines the power of people and intelligent automation to confidently defend expanding attack surfaces. An ally in keeping your organization secure, Devo augments security teams with AI — enabling you to continuously scale SOC efficiency, increase the speed of threat detection and response, and gain greater clarity to empower bold action, minimize risk, and maximize outcomes. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com.

SOURCE Devo Technology

Also from this source

Devo Names Trevor Crompton Area Vice President of EMEA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.