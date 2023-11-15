Devo Introduces Collective Defense to Enable Enterprises to Respond to Emerging Threats

News provided by

Devo Technology

15 Nov, 2023, 08:03 ET

The security data platform's new program builds upon the company's long-term plans to empower security teams with community-driven threat intelligence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devo Technology, the security data analytics company, has launched Devo Collective Defense, a threat intelligence feed within the Devo Security Data Platform that provides community-based intelligence sharing of threat activity and trends. Devo is also unveiling updates to Devo Exchange and its MITRE ATT&CK® Adviser application.

In addition to the expanding threat landscape and the increased sophistication of attacks, analysts confront unique difficulties. They must not only contend with the overwhelming volume of threat data but also grapple with the uncertainty of knowing if what they observe is part of a broader threat trend. To help analysts overcome these challenges, Devo Collective Defense leverages Devo's massive ingestion ability to analyze millions of data points across thousands of domains. This data diversity delivers a comprehensive view of the threat landscape and provides security teams with collective knowledge and insights, augmenting their ability to thwart attacks.

More specifically, Devo Collective Defense:

  • Securely analyzes alert data to rapidly identify actionable intelligence, trending and emerging threats and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs).
  • Delivers a high-value intelligence feed to Devo users, providing information about emerging threats and IOCs, minimizing the potential impact of breaches.
  • Enhances threat context by providing Devo users with contextual information about the Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) employed by threat actors.

"The complexity of the IT environment is causing organizations' attack surfaces to expand beyond their capacity to manage them," said Michelle Abraham, research director, security and trust, IDC. "Access to a community-based intelligence sharing program such as Devo Collective Defense enables organizations to make smart decisions for more rapid identification of emerging threats and easy-to-action insights."

More Community-Based Enhancements and Updates 
Devo also continues to update and create new content for organizations to leverage and augment their security team's knowledge. These additional enhancements include:

  • Devo Exchange updates: Redesigned Devo Exchange alert content lets users control which alerts are installed in each alert pack, enabling better workflow management. Devo continues to add new content to Devo Exchange, including Activeboards for Azure, Office365 Active Directory, and an overview of Zscaler proxy activity. Additionally, 300 new alert packs cover an array of common technologies such as Google Cloud, G-Suite, Microsoft Windows, Office365, and Linux. 
  • MITRE ATT&CK Adviser updates: The Devo MITRE ATT&CK Adviser maps alerts and log sources to MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques to derive a coverage score against the framework and identify gaps. Users can now specify whether certain alerts, techniques or log sources are relevant, improving its recommendations. New multi-domain filters provide multitenant organizations with the ability to view their coverage from a single screen.

"These latest enhancements strengthen our customers' security posture by enabling them to meet growing data security requirements at scale," said Chaz Lever, senior director of security research, Devo. "By bringing security professionals together, sharing threat intelligence and providing curated content, our security data platform empowers organizations to fortify their defenses confidently and reinforces our belief that the collective is greater than the sum of its parts."

Visit this page to learn how Devo can help your security team defend against emerging threats.

About Devo
Devo unleashes the power of the SOC. The Devo Security Data Platform, powered by our HyperStream technology, is purpose-built to provide the speed and scale, real-time analytics, and actionable intelligence global enterprises need to defend expanding attack surfaces. An ally in keeping your organization secure, Devo combines the power of people and AI to augment security teams, leading to better insights and faster outcomes. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com.

SOURCE Devo Technology

Also from this source

Devo and CyberMaxx Deepen Partnership to Bring World-Class Managed Detection and Response Services to Enterprises

Devo and CyberMaxx Deepen Partnership to Bring World-Class Managed Detection and Response Services to Enterprises

Devo Technology, the cloud-native security analytics company, is announcing today that it's deepened its partnership with CyberMaxx, a tech-enabled...
83% of IT Security Professionals Say Burnout Causes Data Breaches

83% of IT Security Professionals Say Burnout Causes Data Breaches

Devo Technology, the cloud-native security analytics company, today unveiled the results of a new study examining the ramifications of cybersecurity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.