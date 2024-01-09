Devo Security Data Platform Attains FedRAMP® Authorization

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Devo Technology, the security data analytics company, today announced that the Devo Security Data Platform received Authorization to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®).

The Devo Security Data Platform successfully completed FedRAMP's rigorous accreditation process, enabling federal agencies to secure their environments with a market-leading security information and event management (SIEM). Agencies and their partners can now leverage Devo to solve their toughest IT and security challenges with unparalleled visibility and a unified view of risk posture, security operations and the threat landscape.

The demand to keep pace with rapidly evolving cyber threats at cloud speed and scale has never been higher for the U.S. government. New Office of Management and Budget (OMB) regulations require federal agencies to collect and retain logs for long time periods. These requirements strain legacy SIEM and logging solutions, resulting in higher license and maintenance costs and slower query times. The Devo Security Data Platform's massive ingestion capabilities overcome these challenges and enable agencies to manage petabytes of data—from any device or application—cost-effectively and performantly in the cloud.

Kayla Williams, CISO, Devo, said: "Devo relentlessly maintains the highest standards of internal security controls to ensure customers can protect themselves from security threats with peace of mind. Commercial customers have used the Devo Security Data Platform in the cloud for years, and this milestone enables us to continue to extend the same seamless experience to federal agencies and their partners."

The Small Business Administration sponsored Devo's authorization. FedRAMP was established to provide a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies with an emphasis on the security and protection of federal information.

The Devo Security Data Platform is also available in the AWS GovCloud Marketplace, an isolated AWS Region designed to host sensitive data and regulated workloads in the cloud, assisting customers with U.S. federal, state and local government compliance requirements.

You can learn more about Devo's public-sector solutions by visiting this page: https://www.devo.com/public-sector-solutions/.

About Devo
Devo unleashes the power of the SOC. The Devo Security Data Platform, powered by our HyperStream technology, is purpose-built to provide the speed and scale, real-time analytics, and actionable intelligence global enterprises need to defend expanding attack surfaces. An ally in keeping your organization secure, Devo combines the power of people and AI to augment security teams, leading to better insights and faster outcomes. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com.

