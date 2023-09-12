Devodric Bynum: Rising NFL Draft Prospect Set to Leave His Mark on Pro Football

News provided by

Devodric Bynum

12 Sep, 2023, 08:11 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2023 NFL (National Football League) season approaches, anticipation in the football world is reaching fever pitch. One name stands out this year - Devodric Bynum. With a stellar collegiate career and commitment to his craft, Bynum is poised to make a mark on the pro football scene.

Collegiate Excellence

Continue Reading

Hailing from Dallas, TX, Bynum's football journey began at the University of Houston before continuing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Athletics (UAB). He quickly emerged as a standout athlete, now holding the position of UAB Cornerback, #20. He's earned accolades from fans, coaches, and scouts alike. Throughout his career, Bynum has demonstrated his ability to raise the bar, making pivotal plays throughout.

NFL Draft Prospects

As Bynum enters the NFL, fans are buzzing with excitement. His talent and high football IQ positioned him as a sought-after prospect in last year's draft class. Bynum's determination to continuously improve, sets him apart as a player.

Community

Beyond his on-field talents, Bynum is known for his involvement in community service and giving back. He recognizes the importance of using his platform to inspire, and his impact extends beyond the game, reflecting his character.

Devodric Bynum

Devodric Bynum, an NFL prospect, is attracting club interest and is expected to secure a spot on an NFL roster in the coming weeks. A dedicated community servant, Bynum is poised to make an impact both on- and off-field. Visit Devodric Bynum's Official Website.

Expressing enthusiasm for the NFL, Bynum said, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunities that football has provided me, and I'm eager for the next step in my journey. I'm excited to bring my determination to the NFL and contribute to a winning team."

Adie Von Gontard, Co-founder at Young Money APAA Sports, states, "Devodric Bynum is an exceptional talent, both as an athlete and person. His work ethic and dedication are remarkable, and we have no doubt that he'll thrive in the NFL. We look forward to seeing his career unfold."

Contact

For media inquiries, contact a representative at:

Follow Bynum's journey:

NFL Prospect

NFL prospects are athletes who are candidates to be selected by an NFL team, with the goal of securing a spot on an NFL roster.

SOURCE Devodric Bynum

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.