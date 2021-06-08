Devon Wijesinghe Joins Purposity Board of Directors

ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purposity today announced that Devon Wijesinghe, Chief Transformation Officer of CORL Technologies, has been elected to Purposity's Board of Directors. Wijesinghe brings with him a significant range of leadership in the software as a service sector, and has driven high growth scale in operations of the companies he has started as an entrepreneur. He also has a storied track record as a champion of opportunity creation for societal mission focused organizations.

Prior to joining CORL Technologies full time (where he was previously a board member), Wijesinghe spent 20 years in the data software space. He was a co-founder of e-VERIFILE that was acquired by Yucaipa Equity, and won deal of the year in the southeast. He was then CEO of Insightpool, which merged with Trendkite and was acquired by Cision for $225 Million, and most recently Cision that was acquired by Platinum Equity for $2.75 Billion. He is also a member of the Young Presidents Organization, Atlanta CEO Council, Advanced Technology Development Center, and most recently inducted into the prestigious Atlanta Rotary Club.

"I've known Devon for over ten years and he has been a maverick in business, but recently taken on an even greater role of philanthropic efforts as it relates to creating a more equitable future for underprivileged people," said Blake Canterbury, Purposity's Founder and CEO. "His values and significant experience will propel Purposity to innovate further and become the de facto technology in creating the 'home for good' for the world."

"It's incredible to see the impact that Purposity has created. What started as a wonderful way for society to crowdsource fulfilling needs for their fellow neighbors, has now also become an essential way for corporations to mobilize their community and track their impact towards their ESG (Environmental, Social, & Governance) goals," said Wijesinghe. "The possibilities of blending social good with the ability to achieve corporate objectives is a very rare combination and I'm excited to help Blake and his team realize this dream."

