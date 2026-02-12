Devonian reports additional molecular data from MASH liver study

Gene expression analysis from the STAM mouse model attributes Thykamine™ with dose-dependent anti-MASH, anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrosis molecular effects in liver

QUÉBEC, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Devonian Health Group Inc. ("Devonian" or the "Company") (TSXV: GSD) (OTCQB: DVHGF), a clinical stage corporation focused on developing unique solutions to fibroinflammatory diseases, today announced additional preclinical results from its previously reported STAMTM mouse model in vivo study of metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH). These new data provide gene expression evidence supporting the anti-MASH, anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects of Thykamine™ observed in the liver.

As previously reported, the STAM™ mouse model study demonstrated that orally administered Thykamine™, at doses of 0.5 mg/kg, 5.0 mg/kg and 50.0 mg/kg once daily for three weeks, significantly reduced liver disease progression, inflammation and fibrosis. The gene expression results announced today further characterize the molecular mechanisms underlying these effects.

The study evaluated the impact of Thykamine™ on the expression of 29 genes associated with liver fibrosis and inflammation, including 13 fibrosis-related genes, 5 inflammation-related genes, and 11 genes involved in both inflammation and fibrosis pathways. At the maximum tested dose, Thykamine™ treatment resulted in marked down-regulation of multiple genes central to MASH pathophysiology, with several demonstrating reductions approaching or exceeding 80–90% relative to placebo-treated animals.

Fibrosis-related genes significantly modulated by Thykamine™ included CCN1, CCN2, COL1A1, COL1A2, COL5A2, JAG1, MMP2, MMP13, SERPINE1, SERPINE2, SNAI1, and TGFBR1, supporting the previously observed decreases in collagen deposition, α-SMA expression and fibrosis progression.

Thykamine™ treatment also resulted in significant down-regulation of inflammation-related genes, including CCL2, CCR2, IFNG, and MMO8, as well as genes involved in both inflammatory and fibrotic remodeling such as COL3A1, COL6A1, FN1, TGFB1, TIMP1, MMP14, TNF, IL10, and TLR4.

A dose-dependent response was observed across gene categories, consistent with a pharmacologically driven effect. In addition, gene expression analysis revealed key differences between the caudal and lateral liver lobes, indicating regional variation in Thykamine™'s molecular activity within the diseased liver.

Gene expression analysis (PCR) was performed by Dr. Louis Flamand, PhD, MBA, Department of Microbiology, Infectious Disease and Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, Université Laval, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Statistical analyses were conducted by Dr. John Sampalis, PhD, Department of Surgery, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

"We are delighted to share these gene expression results, which provide important molecular confirmation of the anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects of Thykamine™ observed in the STAMTM MASH model," said Dr. Andre P. Boulet, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The data demonstrate that Thykamine™ modulates multiple genes involved in fibrosis and inflammation, reinforcing its potential to target underlying disease pathology and prevent progression of MASH."

"This study further adds to the growing body of evidence supporting Thykamine™'s multi-targeting mode of action," said Dr André P. Boulet PhD, CEO of the Company. "By demonstrating consistent effects at both the histological and molecular levels, these results strengthen Thykamine™'s positioning across a broad array of inflammatory diseases, now including hepatic conditions alongside dermatology and Inflammatory Bowel Dises."

The complete gene expression results will be included in the planned scientific publication of the STAMTM MASH preclinical study.

About NAFLD/MASH1,2

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common form of chronic liver disease with a worldwide prevalence of 20-30%. It is represented by fat accumulation in the liver, a condition that is commonly associated with features of the metabolic syndrome (MetS), such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, and hypertension.

NAFLD progresses to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), the hallmarks of which are inflammation, hepatocellular ballooning, and subsequent worsening fibrosis. Left untreated, MASH can ultimately progress to cirrhosis of the liver and hepatocellular carcinoma, liver failure and death.

The global Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) treatment market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome3. According to DataM Intelligence4, the market was valued at $7.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $31.76 billion by 2033, growing at a 17.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2033.

About Thykamine™

Thykamine™, the first pharmaceutical product issued from Devonian's SUPREX™ platform, is a highly innovative product for the prevention and treatment of health conditions related to fibroinflammation and oxidative stress including ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders. The anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative and immunomodulatory properties of Thykamine™ have been demonstrated by a considerable number of in vitro and in vivo studies as well as in a Phase IIa clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate distal ulcerative colitis and in a large Phase II study in adult patients with mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis. Both Thykamine™ and SUPREX™ platform are covered by patents issued in several North American, European and Asian countries.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of drugs for various auto-immune fibroinflammatory conditions with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription drugs for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian's focus is further supported by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration set of regulatory guidelines favoring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines.

Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian also owns a commercialization subsidiary, Altius Healthcare LP., focused on selling prescription pharmaceutical products in Canada, under license from brand name pharmaceutical companies.

Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") (TSXV: GSD) and on OTCQB exchange (OTCQB: DVHGF).

For more information, visit www.groupedevonian.com

References

Ekstedt M, Nasr P and Kechagias S. Natural History of NAFLD/NASH. Curr Hepatology Rep. 16:391-397, 2017. Pierantonelli I. and Svegliati-Baroni G. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: basic Pathogerenic Mechanisms in the Progression from NAFLD to NASH. Transplantation, 103(1): p e1-e13, 2019. Jeffrey V. Lazarus JV, Brennan PN,Mark HE, et al. A call for doubling the diagnostic rate of at-risk metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, 54:101320, 2025. NASH/MASH Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth Insights and Forecast 2025-2033. DataM Intelligence, November 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those relating to the Common Shares consolidation; the anticipated post-consolidation trading price of the Common Shares; the potential impact of the consolidation on investor interest and liquidity; the ability to satisfy minimum price or other listing requirements of U.S and other stock exchanges; the impacts in perceived trading price following the consolidation; the ability of the Company to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements following the consolidation; and generally, the above "About Devonian" paragraph, all of which essentially describes the Company's outlook, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intends", "believes", "expects", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct and there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the applicable securities regulators of Canada. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

