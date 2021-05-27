DevonWay and JBJBusinessGroup Partner to Modernize Legacy Systems at Government Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a certified small business and leading provider of enterprise software for asset, work, quality, and safety management, today announced its partnership with government consultant JBJBusinessGroup, Inc., a VA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB and SBA 8(a)). The partnership provides government agencies with the software, strategies, and training to transform and modernize systems of any level and scale.

"JBJ is the perfect complement to DevonWay for US Government customers who need to modernize legacy systems, enhance provided services, improve compliance, and address knowledge gaps through the implementation of automated, streamlined, integrated processes," said DevonWay CEO Chris Moustakas. "DevonWay delivers proven software and technical expertise. JBJ delivers proven strategies for change management and organizational development. We both have excellent track records of success. It's a win-win for our mutual customers."

By partnering with DevonWay, JBJBusinessGroup gains a technology capability with an established record of providing best-of-breed operational excellence solutions to government organizations, such as several Department of Energy national labs and environmental cleanup sites.

"We're excited to partner with DevonWay to serve US Government customers," said Dr. Jerry Bell, Ph.D., MBA, West Point graduate, and Army veteran who owns and leads JBJBusinessGroup. "We help federal agencies improve efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability. The combination of our offerings means that our mutual customers gain substantial long-term benefits through robust software and organizational change management – delivered quickly and effectively."

JBJBusinessGroup has over 150 years of combined experience providing expertise in workforce development, change management, organization development, learning design, emerging technology, and training. Their clients include the Department of Veterans Affairs, US Coast Guard, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, BMW, and Daimler.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables high-reliability and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

