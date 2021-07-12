DevonWay Announces Agreement with IT Distributor immixGroup

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of SaaS software products for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management, today announced its relationship with IT distributor immixGroup, an Arrow Electronics company. Under the agreement, immixGroup will carry DevonWay products and services on its GSA, NASA SEWP, and other local, state, and federal contract vehicles.

immixGroup is a value-added distributor that helps technology companies do business with the government. Government agencies trust immixGroup to provide reliable access to a wide range of enterprise software and hardware products through their preferred contracts and business partners.

"Our relationship with immixGroup will help us to better and more efficiently serve our government and federal contractor customers," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's CEO. "We look forward to a long, fruitful collaboration."

With the addition of DevonWay, immixGroup gains a vendor relationship that provides best-of-breed operational excellence solutions to many Department of Energy sites, including the Department of Energy's Hanford Site, Idaho National Laboratory, N3B Los Alamos, two of the three National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) labs, and many more.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables high-risk and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

