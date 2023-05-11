DevonWay Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Quality Management System Software and an Independent Research Firm's EHS Green Quadrant Report

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of Quality, Safety, Asset, and Workforce Management software for regulated industries, today announced that it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Quality Management System Software, and a Challenger in the 2023 Verdantix Green Quadrant for EHS Software. In addition to these latest analyst reports, DevonWay was also named an Innovator in the Verdantix 2022 Industrial Enterprise Asset Management and 2021 Process Safety Management Green Quadrant reports.

The 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Quality Management System Software states that "in addition to the traditional focus on core QMS capabilities, buying organizations and end users now demand an unprecedented level of flexibility, accessibility, adaptability, and ease of configuration." Additionally, a new or intensifying requirement is "overlap and interface with EH&S solutions."

"As we deepen and broaden the range of our products to reach more customers, use cases, and industries, we see the same needs come up again and again," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's President & CEO. "As these operational workflows naturally overlap, we're more convinced than ever that scalable, configurable platforms that address a multitude of business requirements are much more valuable to large organizations than silo'ed solutions, especially in today's increasingly complex, rapidly evolving landscape."

According to the 2023 Verdantix EHS report, "DevonWay should be shortlisted by North American buyers in highly regulated industries seeking a configurable platform," as well as "firms desiring a combined asset management, quality, and EHS offering." The DevonWay software is available in both private cloud deployments and in the DevonWay SaaS environments in the US, Europe, and Canada.

DevonWay software for Asset, Workforce, Quality, and Safety Management enables regulated, high-risk, and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on-premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

