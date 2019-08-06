DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 Adds Speakers from Auto Trader UK, UnitedHealth Group, Vanguard and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution , the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced its next round of business and technology leader speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 ( https://events.itrevolution.com/us/speakers/ ).

In 2018, DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas brought together more than 1,700 attendees, featured over 100 speakers, hosted 50-plus sponsors and programmed three full days of informative sessions and industry networking opportunities. Now entering its sixth year in the United States, DevOps Enterprise Summit is the premier conference for business and technology leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.

"DevOps Enterprise Summit is the best event to hear first-hand about large scale transformations and practices in DevOps," said Scott Prugh, Chief Architect & VP Software Development at CSG International. "DevOps Enterprise Summit gives you great opportunities to network with some of the best minds in DevOps. I always leave exhilarated and exhausted with great new insights."

To attend DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019, register at ( https://events.itrevolution.com/us/register ) before the conference sells out.

Newly confirmed speakers presenting at DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas include:

David Blair , OIT Transformation Delivery Chief, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

, OIT Transformation Delivery Chief, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Klaudia Breslavets , Program Manager, Investment IT Learning Academy, Vanguard

, Program Manager, Investment IT Learning Academy, Vanguard David Cherryhomes , Vice President, Software Engineering, Optum UnitedHealthcare

, Vice President, Software Engineering, Optum UnitedHealthcare Scott Havens , Director of Software Engineering, Jet.com and Walmart Labs

, Director of Software Engineering, Jet.com and Walmart Labs Scott Kellerman , Digital Transformation Lead, Technology Speed Bump Program, Vanguard

, Digital Transformation Lead, Technology Speed Bump Program, Vanguard James Lloyd , Branch Chief of Innovation in Field Operations, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

, Branch Chief of Innovation in Field Operations, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Dr. Stephen Magill , CEO, MuseDev

, CEO, MuseDev Heather Mickman , Vice President, Platform Engineering and Practices, Optum UnitedHealthcare

, Vice President, Platform Engineering and Practices, Optum UnitedHealthcare Manuel Pais , co-author of "Team Topologies: Evolving Organization Design for Business and Technology"

, co-author of "Team Topologies: Evolving Organization Design for Business and Technology" Matthew Skelton , co-author of "Team Topologies: Evolving Organization Design for Business and Technology"

, co-author of "Team Topologies: Evolving Organization Design for Business and Technology" Melinda Solomon , Agile Training Lead, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

, Agile Training Lead, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Russell Warman , Head of Infrastructure and Operations, Auto Trader UK

, Head of Infrastructure and Operations, Auto Trader UK Dave Whyte , Operations Squad Lead, Auto Trader UK

"In addition to enabling learning, our experience report format at DevOps Enterprise Summit helps to negate objections that 'DevOps can't be done here'," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, author of the upcoming book, The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "Over the past six years, we've assembled over 250 experience reports from some of the most recognized brands, across nearly every industry vertical. Our newly confirmed speakers for 2019 will continue to show that DevOps principles and patterns are universal."

To learn more about why you should attend DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019, visit ( https://events.itrevolution.com/us ).

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

