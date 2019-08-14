DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 Announces Speakers from Adidas, American Airlines, Comcast, PNC Bank, Verizon and Walmart

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the latest round of business and technology leaders presenting at DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 (https://events.itrevolution.com/us/speakers/).

Hosted at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from October 28-30, DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for the business and technology leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices. Its goal is to give these leaders the tools and practices they need to develop and deploy software faster and to win in the marketplace.

"I attend DevOps Enterprise Summit because it is the only DevOps conference that goes well beyond just the tools and technologies and delves into people, culture, leadership, collaboration and overall digital transformation," said Tapabrata Pal, Senior Director & Sr. Distinguished Engineer at Capital One. "I get to hear real stories about successes as well as failures to learn from."

The latest confirmed speakers presenting at DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas include:

Leslie Chapman , Distinguished Engineer, Comcast

Distinguished Engineer, Comcast Fernando Cornago , Senior Director, Platform Engineering, Adidas

Senior Director, Platform Engineering, Adidas Jaclyn Damiano , Associate Director, Verizon

Associate Director, Verizon Damon Edwards , Co-Founder, Rundeck

Co-Founder, Rundeck Bryan Finster , Delivery Systems Engineer, Walmart

Delivery Systems Engineer, Walmart Benjamin Grimm , Senior Director - .COM, Adidas

Senior Director - .COM, Adidas Phillip Knezevich , Senior Manager, Architecture and Infrastructure, American Airlines

Senior Manager, Architecture and Infrastructure, American Airlines Kate Meeuf, Director of Dojo, PNC Bank

Director of Dojo, PNC Bank Jonathan Moore , Chief Software Architect & Senior Fellow, Comcast

Chief Software Architect & Senior Fellow, Comcast Ranga Muvavarirwa, VP, Entertainment Technology, Comcast

VP, Entertainment Technology, Comcast Corey Quinn , Cloud Economist, The Duckbill Group

Cloud Economist, The Duckbill Group John Rzeszotarski , SVP, PNC Bank

SVP, PNC Bank Roger Servey , Senior Manager, Systems Engineering, Verizon

Senior Manager, Systems Engineering, Verizon Josh Stone , Senior Architect/Evangelist, Verizon

Senior Architect/Evangelist, Verizon Michael Winslow , Director, Comcast

"For years, one of our main programming objectives has been to gather experience reports that show the best working relationships between business and technology leadership," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, author of the upcoming book, The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "By having these leaders share their experience reports, we hope others can learn from them and emulate them to achieve similar outcomes; that helps their own organizations win in the marketplace."

With events in both the United States and Europe, DevOps Enterprise Summit provides keynotes, panels, breakouts, DevOps workshops, speaker Q&A sessions, book signings, and an expo hall. Sessions will be led by leaders who are pioneering these practices in large and complex organizations across a wide range of industries. The keynotes will feature industry luminaries as well as speakers from well-known companies who will share the learnings from their enterprise DevOps initiatives.

