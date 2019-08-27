DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 Conference Agenda Released, Speakers Added from ING Bank, KPMG, Microsoft, Ticketmaster, T-Mobile and US Bank

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution , the industry leader for advancing DevOps, released its full conference agenda and next round of business and technology leaders presenting at DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 ( https://cvent.me/D49MZ?RefId=c11 ). Hosted at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from October 28-30, DevOps Enterprise Summit is the premier industry conference for business and technology leaders to learn how to develop and deploy software faster and to win in the marketplace.

Now entering its sixth year in the United States, DevOps Enterprise Summit is expected to bring together more than 2,000 attendees, feature more than 100 speakers, and host over 50 sponsors in Las Vegas. The conference agenda includes three full days of keynotes, industry panels, breakout sessions, DevOps workshops, speaker Q&A sessions, book signings, and expo hall.

"Make sure to join DevOps Enterprise Summit to learn from real user experiences and network with the best in the field," said Rosalind Radcliffe, distinguished engineer at IBM. " It's the one DevOps event you can't afford to miss."

Attendees will experience the unfolding documentary of ongoing business and digital transformations and exchange insights with leading DevOps practitioners and subject matter experts in the technology industry.

The next round of confirmed speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas include:

Matthew Acors , Lead Consultant/Associate Engagement Manager, Excella

Joe Aho , CFO, Compuware

Shaaron Alvares , Senior Agile Transformation Coach & Trainer, T-Mobile

Zack Ayers , Scrum Master, Excella

Chris Bergh , CEO and Head Chef, DataKitchen

Ross Clanton , Executive Director, Arunya Technologies LLC

Jordan Edwards , Senior Program Manager, Microsoft

Jeffrey Fredrick , co-author of Agile Conversations

Sam Guckenheimer , Product Owner, Azure DevOps, Microsoft

Daniel Koo , Senior Director, DevOps Products & Engineering, FINRA

BMK Lakshminarayanan, Solutions Architect, DevOps Advocate, Bank of New Zealand

Yosef Levine , Managing Director, Global Technology Controls, Confidentiality & Privacy, Deloitte

Dapeng Liu , Senior Vice President, Development, DBS Bank

Shaun Norris , Field CIO, Asia-Pacific and Japan , Pivotal

Chris O'Malley , CEO, Compuware

Shivani Patel , Program Manager, Microsoft

Stacie Peterson , Senior Vice President, Agile Product Acceleration, US Bank

Mihai Popa , Head of Continuous IT Operations, Belgium and Netherlands , ING Bank

, Head of Continuous IT Operations, and , ING Bank George Proorocu, OPS Chapter Lead - Cybersecurity & Fraud, ING Bank

Caleb Queern , Director, Advisory Practice, KPMG

Jeff Roberts , Senior Manager, Advisory Services, Ernst & Young

Mihai Roman , DEV Chapter Lead - Cybersecurity & Fraud, ING Bank

Douglas Squirrel, co-author of Agile Conversations

Cat Swetel, Senior Engineering Manager, Ticketmaster

Wayne Wang , Senior Manager, DevOps, JB Hunt Transport, Inc.

John Willis , Founder, Botchagalupe Technologies

Michael J. Wolf , Managing Director- Modern Delivery Lead, KPMG

"Our goal is to help the DevOps Enterprise Summit community achieve their goals," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, author of the upcoming book, The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "I've always been amazed at how much this community helps each other — to help further enable this, we have created many different ways for people to connect and learn from each other, including experience reports, many different types of networking and peer-learning formats."

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

