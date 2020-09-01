DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas Virtual Releases Agenda Focused on Connecting Technology Leaders Around the Globe

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the full conference agenda for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas Virtual 2020. The programming promises to deliver technology and business leaders a uniquely engaging and interactive experience unlike any other virtual conference.

Taking place October 13-15, 2020, DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas is three days of non-stop action aimed to capture the energy and community-building usually obtained from attending an in-person conference. DevOps Enterprise Summit limits attendees to 3,000 in order to provide each individual attendee the opportunity to connect with their favorite speakers and share their own stories, challenges and best practices with their peers.

The virtual Las Vegas event features keynotes, panels, breakouts, a community space for spontaneous gatherings, and other networking and collaborative activities to enhance the virtual learning experience for attendees. Sessions will be led by leaders who are pioneering these practices in large and complex organizations across a wide range of industries.

The Las Vegas event programming will include:

Experience reports from American Airlines, United States Air Force, Target, and more;

Networking sessions utilizing the virtual format;

Virtual book signings by well-known industry authors; Jon Smart, Mark Schwartz, Matthew Skelton and Manuel Pais

Interest-based video networking, whereby attendees can select and engage with and ask questions of other attendees or speakers;

Birds-of-a-Feather gatherings for finding like-minded peers;

Lean Coffee, a hands-on workshop and interchange between participants;

Virtual Happy Hours for some informal networking, and more.

DevOps Enterprise Summit offers a diverse lineup of speakers representing multiple industries, roles, areas of expertise and more. Recently confirmed speakers include:

David Blezard , Associate Director of Academic Technology, University of New Hampshire

, Associate Director of Academic Technology, Jeremy Castle , Engineering Director, State Farm Insurance

, Engineering Director, State Farm Insurance Ross Clanton , Chief Architect, Managing Director – Technology Transformation, American Airlines

, Chief Architect, Managing Director – Technology Transformation, American Airlines Madhu Datla , Senior Engineering Manager for DevOps, Global Infrastructure and Systems Engineering Team, Intel

, Senior Engineering Manager for DevOps, Global Infrastructure and Systems Engineering Team, Intel Adam Furtado , Chief of Platform, Kessel Run, United States Air Force

, Chief of Platform, Kessel Run, United States Air Force Lauren Knausenberger , Deputy Chief Information Officer, United States Air Force

, Deputy Chief Information Officer, United States Air Force Maya Leibman , Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, American Airlines

, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, American Airlines Heather Martin , Director, Value Stream Engineering, Discover Financial Services

, Director, Value Stream Engineering, Discover Financial Services Brian McCarty , Principal Technical Architect, USAA

, Principal Technical Architect, USAA Jon Moore , Chief Software Architect & Senior Fellow, Comcast Cable

, Chief Software Architect & Senior Fellow, Comcast Cable Tony Ogden , Director of IT, Modern Tax Platforms, H&R Block

, Director of IT, Modern Tax Platforms, H&R Block Brandon Pulsipher , VP, Cloud Engineering and Operations, Adobe

, VP, Cloud Engineering and Operations, Adobe John Roe , VP, Modern Tax Platforms, H&R Block

, VP, Modern Tax Platforms, H&R Block Edward Russell , Director, Infrastructure Tooling & Automation Product Management, Discover Financial Services

, Director, Infrastructure Tooling & Automation Product Management, Discover Financial Services Peter Tiegs , Principal Engineer, Intel

Virtual DevOps Enterprise Summit London attendees had this to say about their experience:

"If you're curious about the latest on DevOps in the real world, you simply can't get better than #DOES, and this year was no exception!" said Steve Pereira, Founder of Visible.

, Founder of Visible. "COVID-adapted conferences have had a hard time arranging Q&A and networking," said Ferrix Hovi, Lead DevOps and Agile Coach at Siili Solutions. "The DevOps Enterprise Summit Virtual #DOES20 has really delivered on that. Pre-recorded keynotes with live Slack ask-the-speaker tracks as well as AMA sessions have been really helpful."

"I absolutely loved the whole thing. I enjoyed the talks so much that I just finished watching all of the breakout sessions that I didn't get to watch during the conference," said Daniel Cahill, Software Engineer at Ontario Systems. "Seeing what others were learning in the Slack channels helped point me towards new ideas I hadn't thought of before. I got opportunities to talk to fellow attendees and pages of notes. I interacted with some of those same speakers and authors I had already been learning from when I decided to attend! There were so many people excited to talk about the things I'm excited about!"

, Software Engineer at Ontario Systems. "Seeing what others were learning in the Slack channels helped point me towards new ideas I hadn't thought of before. I got opportunities to talk to fellow attendees and pages of notes. I interacted with some of those same speakers and authors I had already been learning from when I decided to attend! There were so many people excited to talk about the things I'm excited about!" "I've been in person to 2017 DevOps Enterprise Summit London, and I have to say that I have enjoyed this virtual experience more," said Jiří Klouda, Technology Leader, SRE at Cisco Meraki. "It was easier to keep track of what is going on, to engage with other attendees in the Zoom sessions, I had more "hallway" conversations than 3 years ago. And the talks have been just superb."

DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for technology leaders and practitioners at large, complex organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices. The event programming emphasizes the next-generation operations and infrastructure needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.

"In any year, I learn the most at DevOps Enterprise Summit. While we will certainly miss seeing our community in-person in Vegas this year, we have put together an amazing virtual event that captures so much of the magic of our in-person event, and some new elements that can only be done online," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate.

"I'm so excited about the programming we have put together for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas — I am confident it will be our best yet!"

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution ( https://itrevolution.com/ ) assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

