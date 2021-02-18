DevOps Enterprise Summit Opens 2021 Registration and Call For Presentations

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, opened its Call for Presentations for both DevOps Enterprise Summit 2021 events in Europe and U.S. (https://events.itrevolution.com/virtual). Presentation proposals must be completed before the submission portal closes on February 26, 2021. To submit a presentation, visit (https://doesvirtual.itrevolution.com/cfp).

DevOps Enterprise Summit Virtual – Europe 2021 will be held May 18-20 .

2021 will be held . DevOps Enterprise Summit Virtual – US 2021 will be held October 5-7 .

For advice on crafting a presentation proposal that gets accepted, read this post from Programming Chair, Gene Kim: (https://itrevolution.com/getting-your-devops-enterprise-summit-presentation-submission-accepted-2020-edition/).

Early Bird pricing is now open for the popular DevOps Enterprise Summit 2021 Virtual - Europe conference. For the lowest price, attendees should register before March 7. Register at (https://events.itrevolution.com/virtual).

What is DevOps Enterprise Summit?

DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for the technology leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices. The event programming emphasizes the evolving business, technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to successfully lead widespread change efforts in large organizations. The goal is to give leaders the tools and practices they need to develop and deploy software faster and to win in the marketplace.

Entering its sixth year in Europe and eighth year in the United States, DevOps Enterprise Summit continues to host leaders who are evolving practices in large, complex organizations across a wide range of industries. The keynotes will feature industry luminaries and speakers from well-known companies.

Gene Kim and the programming committee are requesting presentation submissions related to the following topics:

Standard Experience Report & Repeat Experience Reports

Spanning the Business/Tech Divide

Next Generation Ops and Cloud: Beyond CI/CD

Overcoming Old Ways of Working

Creating Dynamic, Learning Organizations and Cultures

COVID-19 lessons learned and amazing stories

Share This: DevOps Enterprise Summit 2021 Announces Call for Presentations and Early Bird Registration. For more info, visit https://events.itrevolution.com/virtual | @ITRevDOES | #DOES21

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution (https://itrevolution.com/) hosts the industry-leading DevOps Enterprise Summit, and publishes many of the most-read technology leadership books, including "The Phoenix Project". Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

Contact:

Alex Broderick-Forster

IT Revolution

413-464-2176

[email protected]

SOURCE IT Revolution

Related Links

http://itrevolution.com/

