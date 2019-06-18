DevOps Firm HATech Is Named AWS Advanced Partner in a Validation of Technical Knowledge, Experience & Customer Success

PHOENIX, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HATech proudly announced today that they have been named an Advanced Partner by Amazon Web Services (AWS). HATech (hatech.io) is a full-service DevOps transformation firm driving change, demonstrating excellence, and delivering results.

HATech's service offerings include DevOps OnDemand for AWS and DevOps Managed Services for AWS. In addition, the new HATech Academy helps organizations retain, retrain, and recruit talent to meet the unique opportunities and challenges of working in an AWS world. Training covers the latest DevOps tools and practices, to maximize knowledge and staff retention and increase the speed and quality of software development.

Of 10,000 AWS partners around the world, HATech is now one of the fewer than 10% to have reached the Advanced Partner tier. Late last year, AWS announced changes to its Partner Network (APN) to "further recognize and support the growth, investment, and innovation of our evolving APN Partner community." One of the key elements of the change was new requirements for partners at each tier, to measure each partner's knowledge, experience, and customer success.

"As AWS refined their requirements through the spring, we set a goal of reaching the Advanced Partner tier by the May 31 deadline," explained Jon Hathaway, HATech's CEO. (Indeed, HATech is one of the first AWS partners to meet the new stringent requirements.) One of the key requirements is technical competency, which AWS measures by the number of Technical Certified Individuals. Reflective of their ability to band together as a team, focus, and drive results, HATech added twelve new AWS certifications to their portfolio, in about as many days.

"Everything we do is driven by teamwork and common purpose," Hathaway said. "We get stuff done." HATech's new certifications include four certified DevOps Professionals (currently the most advanced DevOps certifications in the industry), two certified SysOps Administrator Associates, one certified Developer Associate, and five certified Cloud Practitioners.

Another key requirement is AWS validation of HATech's established best practices and proven sustainable business model.

Of course, the Advanced Partner designation is only a validation of what HATech's clients see every day: a combination of deep domain knowledge, breadth of experience across companies and industries, and a fanatical devotion to customer success.

"Proven customer service excellence was another requirement for reaching the Advanced Partner tier," explained Tab Wearing, HATech's Customer Success Manager. "Our clients say things like 'HATech is always professional, knowledgeable, and up-to-date on the current technologies and architectures. They're also great about hiring the best and managing them well.'"

Indeed, it's the team that drives HATech's ability to deliver results. Because it's not just about the technology. As one client told AWS, "The best thing about HATech is that they listen. They work hard to understand our needs. This is important. They don't design a solution to match their experience – they design a solution to meet our needs."

Wearing added, "For companies who hire HATech to help them leverage technology to solve key business challenges, our Advanced Partner designation is a reflection of the technical competence, solution mindset, and service focus that we bring to each engagement."

HATech are inviting the first 10 qualifying clients to register for a complementary DevOps or AWS Health-Check. To register your interest, click here, and HATech's Engagement Manager will reach out to you soon.

About HATech

With more than 20,000 collective consulting hours and counting, HATech enables companies from startups to enterprises to move fast and not break things. Discover more at hatech.io

