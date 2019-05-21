DevOps Industry Leaders Assemble in San Francisco for Annual Can't-Miss Event

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JFrog , the DevOps technology leader known for enabling liquid software via continuous update flows , is announcing the unbeatable speaker lineup and agenda for the annual JFrog user conference, swampUP. Held in San Francisco from June 17-19, swampUP includes a full day of DevOps training alongside (including certification for the first time) two full days of keynotes and conference sessions.

swampUP 2018 DevOps Panel (PRNewsfoto/JFrog)

Standing apart from many generic conferences, swampUP provides not only visionary educational sessions, but also unmatched networking opportunities for the community through landmark cocktail receptions and the annual, can't-miss Community Gala Dinner. Conference alumni have further come to expect exclusive insight into the JFrog product roadmap, which this year will include a sneak peek of the all-new universal DevOps experience and exciting CI/CD features following the Shippable acquisition .

Providing broad industry insight, swampUP 2019 will welcome leading DevOps researcher and co-founder of DORA (recently acquired by Google), Dr. Nicole Forsgren to the keynote stage. Dr. Forsgren is a highly-respected and well-recognized figure in the DevOps community, having spearheaded many processes that fuel modern, data-driven DevOps.

As an added treat, swampUP will welcome four-time Emmy Award nominee and PhD Mayim Bialik, star of CBS' The Big Bang Theory. In addition to her work on-screen, Bialik has also authored multiple books ranging from psychological development to nutrition. Her presence is sure to entertain and inspire at the annual swampUP DevOps Community Gala Dinner.

"We're passionate about making swampUP the year's cant-miss DevOps event, and the presence of Dr. Forsgren of DORA solidifies that position," said Yoav Landman, co-founder and CTO of JFrog. "Along with our illuminating guest speakers like Mayim Bialik and two days of deep-dive technical sessions with companies like Google and Netflix, attendees are certain to come away with both practical DevOps knowledge and the inspiration to succeed."

swampUP provides four tracks to allow attendees to tailor their experiences based on their particular areas of focus: Cloud Native DevOps, DevOps for the Enterprise, DevSecOps and DevOps for IoT.

Industry heavyweights holding informative sessions include John Willis, co-author of The DevOps Handbook and Founder of Botchagalupe, Jason McGee, VP and CTO of IBM Cloud, Jessica Deen, Cloud Developer Advocate for Azure, Andy Glover, Director of Delivery Engineering from Netflix, Carl Quinn, Software Architect at Zoox, Seth Vargo, Developer Advocate for Google, and many more.

swampUP is backed by multiple DevOps industry-leading companies, with Platinum Sponsorships from AWS, Google Cloud, IBM and CircleCI, alongside our Gold, Silver and Startup sponsors .

Registration for swampUP is still open, but slots are filling quickly.

Secure your spot today to ensure you don't miss this exciting event.

Learn more at https://swampup.jfrog.com

About JFrog - the Liquid Software Company

JFrog is on a mission to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime. JFrog is the creator of Artifactory, the heart of the end-to-end Universal DevOps platform for automating, managing, securing, distributing, and monitoring all type of binaries. JFrog products are available as open-source , on-premise , and on the cloud on AWS , Microsoft Azure , and Google Cloud . As the leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps Solution, the JFrog platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. Trusted by more than 5,000 customers, the world's top brands, such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Uber, VMware, and Spotify depend on JFrog to manage their binaries for their mission-critical applications. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com .

JFrog Media Contact:

Alona Stein

Blonde 2.0 for JFrog

Alona@blonde20.com

SOURCE JFrog

Related Links

https://jfrog.com

