DevOps Institute Announces Ambassador Program to Advance the Humans of DevOps

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps World | Jenkins World – DevOps Institute ( https://devopsinstitute.com/ ), a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the introduction of its DevOps Institute Ambassador program. The program invites and acknowledges accomplished volunteers from across the globe who are committed to leading and empowering the DevOps Institute member community with the SKIL Framework to advance the Humans of DevOps with Skills, Knowledge, Ideas and Learning.

To learn more about the DevOps Institute Ambassador program, visit: ( https://devopsinstitute.com/become-a-community-member/devops-institute-ambassador/ )

"The DevOps Institute is committed to equipping the global and diverse DevOps community with skills and knowledge to confidently compete in today's digital workforce, while nurturing connections and a sense of belonging," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "DevOps Institute Ambassadors are passionate DevOps visionaries who support our mission and are willing to serve as public-facing local, national and regional representatives to assist the Humans of DevOps in the global DevOps Institute community."

DevOps Institute Ambassadors are DevOps thought leaders and subject domain experts who will contribute to the DevOps Collective Body of Knowledge through local community engagement and visibility. Each Ambassador has the unique opportunity to realize their personal vision, establish connections and pursue new skills, all while mentoring and serving DevOps Institute community members. Ambassadors lead in several ways with contributed content, participation in forums and online groups, organizing local community events known as SKILups, and creating other avenues to engage learning pathways with the community.

Current DevOps Institute Ambassadors Include:

Garima Bajpai , Executive Board Member, Capital Carbon Consulting ( Canada )

, Executive Board Member, Capital Carbon Consulting ( ) Helen Bea l, Devopsologist, Ranger4 ( United Kingdom )

l, Devopsologist, Ranger4 ( ) Enrique Carbonell , DevOps Advocate, DevOpsDays Cuba ( Cuba , Ecuador )

, DevOps Advocate, DevOpsDays Cuba ( , ) Niladri Choudhuri , Founder and CEO, Xellentro ( India )

, Founder and CEO, Xellentro ( ) Paul Colmer , Digital Coach/Architect, ALC Group ( Australia )

, Digital Coach/Architect, ( ) Sean Davis , Chief Transformation Evangelist, Equifax ( USA )

, Chief Transformation Evangelist, Equifax ( ) Rose Dyson , DevOps and ITIL Lead Instructor, DDLS ( Australia )

, DevOps and ITIL Lead Instructor, DDLS ( ) Aymen El Amri , Founder and CEO, Era Labs ( France )

, Founder and CEO, ( ) Sam Fell , AVP Enterprise Marketing, CloudBees ( USA )

, AVP Enterprise Marketing, CloudBees ( ) Karen Ferris , Author, Speaker and Thought Leader ( Australia )

, Author, Speaker and Thought Leader ( ) Suresh GP , Managing Director, Taub Solutions ( India )

, Managing Director, ( ) Marudhamaran Gunasekaran , Senior Security Consultant, DevOn ( Netherlands )

, Senior Security Consultant, DevOn ( ) Forest Jing , DevOps Times Community Co-Founder, DevOpsDays China Co-Organizer, Jenkins User Conference China Organizer, GreatOps ( China )

, DevOps Times Community Co-Founder, DevOpsDays China Co-Organizer, Jenkins User Conference China Organizer, GreatOps ( ) Donna Knapp , Curriculum Development Manager, ITSM Academy ( USA )

, Curriculum Development Manager, ITSM Academy ( ) Alex Lichtenberger , Founder, Impact Matters ( Switzerland )

, Founder, Impact Matters ( ) Amanda Mattos , DevOps/Software Consultant at ThoughtWorks ( Brazil )

, DevOps/Software Consultant at ThoughtWorks ( ) Daniel Oh , Principal Technical Product Marketing Manager, Red Hat (Korea)

, Principal Technical Product Marketing Manager, (Korea) Amanda Pinto , Co-Founder DevOps Bootcamp, DevOps Consultant and Agile Coach ( Brazil )

, Co-Founder DevOps Bootcamp, DevOps Consultant and Agile Coach ( ) Suman Saurav , VP - Security Architecture & Projects - Lazada Group, Co-organizer DevSecCon ( Singapore )

, VP - Security Architecture & Projects - Lazada Group, Co-organizer DevSecCon ( ) DJ Schleen , DevSecOps Advocate - Sonatype ( USA )

, DevSecOps Advocate - Sonatype ( ) Sanjeev Sharma , Vice President, Global Practice Director - Data Modernization, Delphix ( USA )

, Vice President, Global Practice Director - Data Modernization, Delphix ( ) Diyaa Zebian , Co-Founder & CEO, Archinova ( Dubai )

DevOps Institute will continue to add more Ambassadors in the near future either by application or recognition.

"We've got an amazing group of Ambassadors from every region across the world with common passion and willingness to contribute towards the Humans of DevOps community by DevOps Institute," said Dheeraj Nayal, Global Community Ambassador at DevOps Institute. We are really excited that each Ambassador will be contributing significantly to advance our new and existing community members with relevant and broad skill sets, knowledge, ideas & learning with the human-centered SKIL Framework."

About the DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL Framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

