DevOps Institute Announces New Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) Foundation Course

SRE Foundation will be available through DevOps Institute's global channel of Registered Education Partners beginning in January 2020. While a training course through an accredited partner is required to take the examination, there is no prerequisite necessary to take the training.

DevOps Institute's curriculum is based on industry research and the most up-to-date resources to enable a role-based development approach that focuses on modern competencies required by organizations adopting DevOps and SRE patterns and practices. The company delivers eight DevOps competency-based certifications and three non-certifications and includes more than 160 hours of learning materials - the most available in the market today.

For more information about the certifications from DevOps Institute, visit: ( https://hubs.ly/H0lwq7X0 ).

"We chose to start with a foundational level SRE certification in order to equip the IT community with a common understanding of the core principles, practices, and vocabulary that are at the heart of SRE," said Jayne Groll, CEO of the DevOps Institute. "Site Reliability Engineering is probably the most significant advancement in guidance for IT Operations and IT Service Management (ITSM) since the early days of ITIL. Not only is SRE now an actual job role, but as a service management framework, it is most closely aligned with DevOps, Continuous Delivery and Agile."

Based in large part on the guidance described in Google's Site Reliability Engineering book, the certification content also includes practical advice, related practices and the need for automation in order to reduce manual work known as toil. It is tailored for practitioners and leaders focused on large-scale service availability.

The introduction of an SRE Foundation certification responds to the rapid acceleration of enterprise interest and the adoption of SRE as a service management alternative. Site Reliability Engineers are responsible for availability, latency, performance, efficiency, change management, monitoring, emergency response, and capacity planning.

