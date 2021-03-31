DevOps Institute Launches Tiered Membership Program to Help Advance Careers of DevOps and IT Leaders

Professional membership connects IT managers, technology leaders, and C-suite executives with resources to help them transform their organizations

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a global professional association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the launch of its tiered professional membership model. Membership levels include Basic, Premium, Government/Nonprofit, Educator, and Enterprise Membership options, with Student and In-Transition member tiers to follow. DevOps Institute Professional Members gain exclusive access to leading DevOps resources, discounted certification exams, DevOps capability assessments, premium content, discounted DevOps simulation experiences, members-only networking opportunities, career center access, and more.

DevOps Institute Professional Memberships are now open. Join or learn more at https://devopsinstitute.com/membership .

"As we experienced a dynamic and unpredictable year, it became clear we needed a space in which the DevOps community can actively contribute to the advancement of DevOps humans," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "By launching a Professional Membership program, we aim to empower individuals to continue learning and sharing ideas while having access to the best resources and knowledge available. The new tiered membership program invites DevOps professionals to join DevOps Institute and help shape the future of IT no matter where they land in their DevOps journey."



Access and benefits vary by membership level and individual needs:

Basic Membership gives DevOps professionals an introductory glimpse into what DevOps Institute's membership program offers and includes limited membership benefits.



Key benefits:

Annual Upskilling Enterprise DevOps Skills Report



Local chapter meetings



Premium Membership is a subscription-based option that gives anyone working and leading in the DevOps space an edge on the latest DevOps trends.



Key benefits (all Basic Member benefits, plus):

SKILup Learning video (one module)



An advanced copy of annual Upskilling Enterprise DevOps Skills Report findings



30% discount on exams



40% discount on the Digital Transformation Experience Simulation (DTX-i)



Members-Only networking experiences



Career Center access / Career Day



Discounts on training programs at participating education partners



Perks Marketplace



Government/Non-Profit Membership offers employees of a government organization or an elected or appointed official access to all the benefits of a Premium Membership at a discounted rate. Key benefits are the same as Premium Membership.

offers employees of a government organization or an elected or appointed official access to all the benefits of a Premium Membership at a discounted rate. Educator Membership is available to all K-12 educators, collegiate professors, and consulting instructors at a special reduced annual rate of $99 . Membership is valid for one year from the date you join and has the same great benefits as the Premium Membership.

is available to all K-12 educators, collegiate professors, and consulting instructors at a special reduced annual rate of . Membership is valid for one year from the date you join and has the same great benefits as the Premium Membership. Enterprise Membership is the Company's first enterprise, leader-focused membership program. Catering to DevOps leaders and C-suite executives seeking guidance on digitally transforming their organizations. Learn more about Enterprise Membership: https://devopsinstitute.com/enterprise-membership .

Key benefits—depending on tier selection—include:

Premium Membership for employees



One complimentary exam for each employee member



Invitation to Executive Leadership Forum Series (C-Suite only)



Assessment for DevOps Capabilities (ADOC) license



The Digital Transformation Experience Simulation (DTX-i)



Internal 3-hour SKILup Day

Learn more about all DevOps Institute membership levels: https://devopsinstitute.com/membership . If you have questions about membership, please contact our Membership Services team at [email protected].

About the DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a professional member association. Our mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps.

We create a safe and interactive ecosystem where members can network, gain knowledge, grow their careers, lead and initiate, and celebrate professional achievements.

We inspire thought leadership and knowledge by connecting and enabling the global member community to drive human transformation in the digital age.

