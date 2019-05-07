DevOps Institute Leads DevOps Foundation Certification Course, Shares Insights on the Future of the IT Workforce at Interop 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute ( https://devopsinstitute.com/ ), a member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced Jayne Groll, CEO of the DevOps institute and Interop DevOps Track Chair will present on DevOps and IT strategies and will join a panel on the future workforce in IT at Interop 2019 . DevOps Institute has also partnered with Interop to give attendees the opportunity to earn a DevOps Foundation certification as part of Interop's All Access pre-conference training days. The Interop event focuses on IT Operations and will take place at The Mirage Las Vegas from May 20-23.

Certification Training: "DevOps Foundation Certification"

This two-day program is being delivered as part of Interop's All Access pre-conference track and is being led by DJ Schleen , a well-known DevSecOps Evangelist and practitioner.

The 16-hour course provides an introduction to DevOps, the cultural and professional movement that stresses communication, collaboration, integration, and automation in order to improve the flow of work between software developers and IT operations professionals. At the end of the course, attendees will receive a code allowing them to take the online test free of charge, on their own time. Students must attend both full days of the course in order to be eligible to take the examination.

Day One: Monday, May 20 , 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT

, Location: St. Thomas A, The Mirage

Day Two: Tuesday, May 21 , 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT

, Location: St. Thomas A, the Mirage

Presentation: "SRE and DevOps Need Agile ITSM"

Site reliability engineers and DevOps professionals execute many processes in their daily work, including incident, problem, change, and service-level management. However, the command and control approach to ITSM doesn't work for SRE and DevOps. ITSM processes in the modern age have to be fast, adaptable, enabling, and responsive. While they have to provide "just enough" control for governance, risk, and compliance, they can also be streamlined, automated, and broken into micro-processes in order to reduce toil. This session will look at the relationship between SRE, DevOps, and ITSM and provide tangible insight into reimagining key processes by optimizing models.

Thursday, May 23 , 2:30 p.m. - 3:20 p.m. PDT

, Location: Grand Ballroom G, The Mirage

Panel Discussion: Building the Workforce of the Future

Groll will join, Elke Leeds , academic vice president at Western Governors University; Ester Frey , VP recruiting at WeWork; and moderator, Katy Tynan , founder and chief talent strategist at Liteskip Consulting. Panelists will break down the challenges and opportunities of today's workforce, and talk about how to build the talent needed to solve the biggest challenges. Attendees will gain new ideas for how to attract, train, and retain the people they need to move their organization forward.

Wednesday, May 22 , 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

, Montego C, The Mirage

About the DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

