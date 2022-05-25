DevOps Institute Opens In-Person Denver SKILup Festival to All

One-day hyper-focused event is free to attend, featuring four workshops and networking opportunities to advance IT professionals' DevOps skills and knowledge

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute, a professional member association and certification authority for advancing the humans of DevOps, today announced that SKILup Festival Denver has shifted to a free one-day in-person event. The revised festival takes place at the Auraria Campus in Denver on June 15, 2022, featuring four workshops, expert sessions and networking opportunities.

At DevOps Institute SKILup Festivals, IT professionals gather to foster innovation, deepen DevOps knowledge, connect with other DevOps humans, and advance careers. Register here: www.skilupfestival.io/denver-22 .

"The reimagined SKILup Festival offers an excellent learning environment as we continue to navigate our entry back to in-person events," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "Attendees will have access to unique learning opportunities and a chance to network with industry leaders and practitioners with a compressed, hyper-focused format. We're thrilled to join fellow DevOps Humans in Denver for this rich learning and networking event."

The Upskilling IT 2022 report revealed that insufficient IT resource skills are a major challenge across the globe with 40 percent of survey respondents citing resource and skill shortages as a top challenge. SKILup Festival workshops focus on people, process and automation topics to help address skills shortages and empower IT professionals to successfully lead enterprise DevOps transformations. SKILup Festival Denver also features headliners:

Tracy Bannon , senior principal/software architect and DevOps advisor, MITRE

, senior principal/software architect and DevOps advisor, MITRE Vance Brown , principal, Thrivers Leadership Institute

, principal, Thrivers Leadership Institute Emily Freeman , author of "DevOps for Dummies"

, author of "DevOps for Dummies" Gautham Pallapa, executive advisor - digital transformation at VMware, author of, "Leading with Empathy"

Tracy Ragan , CEO, DeployHub

For IT professionals who prefer a virtual learning format, DevOps Institute continues to offer monthly online SKILup Days and SKILup Hours .

Become a Part of the Community



In addition to offering industry-leading events, DevOps Institute is building a place to share, learn and grow with other DevOps professionals. The DevOps In The Wild Community is a safe, open and collaborative digital space where like-minded practitioners interact, contribute, and network to grow both their technical and human skills.

DevOps In The Wild includes discussion boards, libraries, free community events focusing on topics and serves as a central location for practitioners of all levels to share and advise on DevOps.

Learn more: https://community.devopsinstitute.com

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a professional member association and certification authority. DevOps Institute's mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps. It is the unifying force of an open and growing professional community of IT practitioners, consultants, talent acquisition and executives helping pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

