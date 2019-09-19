DevOps Institute to Raise Funds for Teach For All in Conjunction with '2020 Upskilling: DevOps Skills Survey'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute ( https://devopsinstitute.com/ ), a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, has entered into a fundraising partnership with the global Teach For All ( https://teachforall.org/ ) network in conjunction with the "2020 Upskilling: Enterprise DevOps Skills Survey." DevOps Institute's mission to upskill the Humans of DevOps aligns with Teach For All's vision to ensure all children around the world have the opportunity to fulfill their potential. DevOps Institute will support Teach For All by donating $1.00 for every completed Upskilling Survey in 2019, with the aim to reach 5,000 completed surveys by end of December 2019 and donate $5,000 as our fundraising goal.

To contribute your insights on what holistic DevOps skills are needed around the world, and simultaneously help support Teach For All, take the survey at https://info.devopsinstitute.com/2020-upskilling-survey.

"Teach For All is an amazing global network that aligns really well with our vision to educate and empower the future Humans of DevOps - especially within the underrepresented populations who don't have access to the same educational resources for success as others," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "Every survey completed not only helps us analyze the global tech career and skills landscape, but it will raise money for children who lack the support, education and other opportunities they need for future growth and career success. We are confident that the DevOps community will rise to the occasion and support current and future generations of innovators by completing the survey."

"DevOps Institute's dedication to creating a skilled and competent future workforce tie in really well with our mission to develop promising future leaders who are serving under-resourced classrooms and communities across the globe, to ensure all children realize their potential," said Rohit Burman, Teach For All's Chief Development Officer. "We greatly appreciate the fundraising effort from DevOps Institute, in addition to their work towards enabling people to become empowered, as we work to support and create opportunities for children to pursue careers they desire - including STEM careers.

Survey respondents are encouraged to share the survey with their colleagues and peers, to gather a breadth and depth of insight that represents holistic DevOps skills needs around the world. The "2020 Upskilling: Enterprise DevOps Skills" survey is active through December 20, 2019 and the second annual report will be published in early 2020. It builds on the 2019 benchmark report to measure future patterns and trends for DevOps careers, as it applies across roles, regions, and perspectives.

About Teach For All

Teach For All is a global network of over 50 independent, locally led and governed partner organizations and a global organization that works to accelerate the progress of the network. Each network partner recruits and develops promising future leaders to teach in their nations' under-resourced schools and communities and, with this foundation, to work with others, inside and outside of education, to ensure all children are able to fulfill their potential. Teach For All's global organization works to increase the network's impact by capturing and spreading learning, facilitating connections among partners, accessing global resources, and fostering the leadership development of partner staff, teachers, and alumni.

About the DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL Framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

