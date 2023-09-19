DevOps Leader Buildkite Adds Package Management Capabilities with Acquisition of Packagecloud

Multi-Million Dollar All-Stock Transaction Brings Unified Package Management to Buildkite's Best-In-Class Continuous Integration/Delivery and Testing Tools

SEATTLE and MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildkite Pty Ltd , a leading global DevOps build and test software provider, today announced the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Packagecloud, a cloud-based software package management platform, in an all stock deal. As a result of the acquisition, Buildkite will add first-class package repository support before the end of the year and customers are encouraged to sign up for early access to the new product now. As security at scale and supply-chain management move to the forefront of software development, Buildkite is answering the call by combining Packagecloud's unified package management technology with its best-in-class Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) and Testing tools to help DevOps teams drastically improve their productivity.

Every major industry with software at the core is facing tremendous pressure to minimize disruption and provide greater reliability. As companies scale and customer bases grow, so does the need for reliable developer efficiency. Founded in 2014 and based in Las Vegas, Packagecloud's commitment to stability and user experience aligns with the core tenets of how Buildkite's CI/CD Pipelines stand apart in a competitive and crowded market.

"Both Buildkite and Packagecloud have developer experience as a first principle at the forefront of the tool, focusing on flexibility and reliability to facilitate continual customer growth," said Keith Pitt, founder and CEO, Buildkite. "We see an opportunity in the package management space to re-align expectations and bring innovation into a market that has stagnated in recent years.

Our expanded offering is critical towards helping world-leading organizations scale their DevOps practices, allowing us to move faster to meet their needs."

"We look forward to joining the Buildkite team and helping them fulfill their vision of offering the very best products across the entire DevOps technology spectrum," said Krish Sivanathan, general manager, Packagecloud. "Buildkite's philosophy and ours closely align as we are both motivated to improve the lives of developers worldwide."

Extending Buildkite Offering Across DevOps Value Chain

Buildkite tools are already at the forefront of DevOps, facilitating secure build and test automation for fifteen finalists on the recently released Forbes Cloud 100 for 2023, their annual ranking of the world's most highly valued private cloud companies produced in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. Buildkite's CI/CD Pipelines serve as the backbone for how modern software teams continually test and deploy their software. By expanding the product line from CI/CD to include package management, the company is delivering on its vision to become a full-service provider for developers seeking DevOps tools that help them deploy better software faster and more efficiently.

Since the start of 2023, Buildkite has expanded its board of directors by appointing former Chef Software CEO and Chairman of the Board Barry Crist as the company board chairman and former Heroku CEO and current Vimeo Interim CEO Adam Gross as a board member. The two executives will actively guide Buildkite's continuing expansion into the North American market. Global brands such as Canva, Slack, Pinterest, Shopify and Uber have all relied on Buildkite as their core Continuous Integration tool for more than four years.

To sign up for early access to Buildkite's new Packages tool, please visit www.buildkite.com .

About Packagecloud

Based in Las Vegas, Packagecloud helps enterprise organizations to store and distribute millions of software packages reliably and securely. Companies that trust Packagecloud for unified package management include: CircleCI, DigitalOcean, GitHub, Gitlab, Heroku, Netflix, OpenAI and Slack.

About Buildkite

Based in Seattle and Melbourne, Australia, Buildkite's build and test tools give software teams the control and flexibility needed for fast, secure and reliable CI/CD. More than 1,000 enterprises of all sizes use Buildkite's developer platform to deploy updates across software and apps used by billions of people around the world every day. Current customers include brands like Canva, Slack, OpenAI, Cash App, CultureAmp, Hasura, Lyft, Pinterest, Retool, Shopify, Wayfair, Planetscale and Wix. For more information, go to www.buildkite.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Hannigan

Bateman Agency for Buildkite

[email protected]

SOURCE Buildkite