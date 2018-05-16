DevOps Luminary Gene Kim Joins Atomist as An Advisor

Kim, a leader in the DevOps movement, is a multi-award winning CTO, researcher, and author. He was the founder of Tripwire and served as CTO for thirteen years. His books include The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook, Beyond the Phoenix Project, and Accelerate. He is passionate about how DevOps can enable technology organizations to transform from "good to great."

"We know from our research that automation is a critical enabler for high performance, both for developer and infrastructure concerns," Kim said. "I'm excited about the vision that Rod and the Atomist team are working to achieve, elevating the notion of what is possible through software APIs, liberating us from YAML files and bash scripts. Their notion of a software delivery machine promises to increase developer and team productivity, better enable using global patterns and expertise, as well as improve operational and security objectives."

"Gene's deep understanding of the daily experience of developers and operators brings a wealth of insight to Atomist," said Atomist founder and CEO Rod Johnson. "Gene Kim is a true leader in our industry. He has played a key role in defining the DevOps movement and helping organizations embrace modern approaches to developing software. Gene shares our vision of transforming software delivery and we're thrilled to have him onboard as an advisor."

