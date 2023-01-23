DevOps platform market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global DevOps platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 25,113.89 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DevOps Platform Market 2023-2027

Global DevOps platform market - Five forces

The global DevOps platform market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global DevOps platform market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global DevOps platform market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (IT, BFSI, telecommunication, retail, and others) and component (solutions and software).

The IT segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The IT industry uses DevOps solutions for developing and releasing multiple software in a short span of time. The adoption of DevOps platform solutions across IT industry verticals is increasing owing to the need for improving software quality and enhancing customer services. IT companies are implementing next-generation IT solutions. Therefore, the extensive development of IT software and the adoption of cloud platforms will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global DevOps platform market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global DevOps platform market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is an early adopter of technologies across industries, which has led to the deployment of DevOps platforms. In the BFSI sector, the adoption of DevOps tools is increasing for improving digital banking solutions. For instance, the Bank of America has implemented DevOps solutions for the automation and fast deployment of applications. Such factors will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global DevOps platform market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The reduced delivery time is driving the global DevOps platform market growth.

is driving the global DevOps platform market growth. As customers demand fast service delivery, most IT departments are under pressure.

In addition, frequent hacking attacks have increased the need for software patches to fix bugs in major software architectures.

Therefore, most executives focus on developing faster service delivery models, which has led to the emergence of DevOps third-party providers.

DevOps tools help in increasing the effectiveness of operating conditions of an IT environment by eliminating redundant tasks.

Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

The increased adoption of infrastructure as code (IAC) is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. IAC automates IT infrastructure for operations teams in the software development process.

Software developers and operations teams use DevOps tools to collaborate and manage their IT infrastructure.

IAC reduces cycle time, complexities, and errors in the software development process.

However, many firms have not automated the operational process and use manual processes to manage the IT infrastructure.

Therefore, organizations are implementing DevOps tools to shift from manual configuration of IT infrastructure to programmable IT infrastructure.

These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Technical glitches during DevOps application deployment are challenging market growth.

are challenging market growth. After the deployment and commercialization of an application to the market, it is difficult to determine how it will perform in a live environment.

Such situations can weaken vendor-customer relationships.

Therefore, uncertainty about the developed application running in the production or live environment hampers the usefulness of the DevOps platform.

These factors will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this DevOps platform market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DevOps platform market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the DevOps Platform market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the DevOps platform market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DevOps platform market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The application platform market size is expected to increase by USD 3.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%. This report extensively covers market segmentations by deployment (on-premises and APaaS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market size is predicted to surge by USD 10.19 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.85%. This report further entails market segmentation by component (solutions and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

DevOps Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25,113.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CloudBees Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital.ai Software Inc., HashiCorp Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Progress Software Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., and Red Hat Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global DevOps platform market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global DevOps platform market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 IT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on IT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on IT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on IT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 120: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 123: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Atlassian Corp. Plc

Exhibit 135: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Key offerings

12.7 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 138: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 146: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 151: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Digital.ai Software Inc.

Exhibit 156: Digital.ai Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Digital.ai Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Digital.ai Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 164: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 169: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 174: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Open Text Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: Open Text Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 178: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 181: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Red Hat Inc.

Exhibit 183: Red Hat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 184: Red Hat Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 185: Red Hat Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio