DevOps Platform Market size to grow by USD 25.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Reduced Delivery Time- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DevOps platform market by end-user (IT, BFSI, telecommunication, retail, and others), component (solutions and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the DevOps platform market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 25.11 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DevOps Platform Market

The reduced delivery time is a key factor driving market growth. Due to customers' demands for quicker service, many IT departments are under pressure. Demand for quick software upgrades is more common these days. Moreover, patches for software bugs are commonplace in the major software architecture because of repeated hacking attacks. This has led to the emergence of DevOps third-party providers that coordinate and integrate the goals of traditional application developers, QA, and operations teams for faster time to market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

The Technical glitches during DevOps application deployment are significant challenges restricting market growth. The ultimate pain point for DevOps is how the application will act in a live environment once it's put on the market and commercially launched. In addition, software functionality in the live environment differs from software functionality in the internal environment. These situations are known to be risky and can deteriorate vendor-customer relationships. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The DevOps platform market has been segmented by end-user (IT, BFSI, telecommunication, retail, and others), component (solutions and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the IT segment will be significant during the forecast period. DevOps solutions are being adopted in the IT sector for rapid development and release of a wide range of software. With the adoption of DevOps Platform solutions across IT industry sectors, there is also a growing need for software quality improvement and improved customer service. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the DevOps Platform Market:

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CloudBees Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital.ai Software Inc., HashiCorp Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Progress Software Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., and Red Hat Inc.

Related Reports:

The cash management system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,911.13 million.

The PLC software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 867.32 million.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio