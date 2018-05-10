DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) Announces the '2018 Accelerate State of DevOps Survey'

"Our goal is to help organizations understand how they can be high performers," said Dr. Nicole Forsgren, founder and CEO of DORA. "We are at the state of work that drives technology transformations and changes the world. This year's survey builds on the last four years of work to give us the most comprehensive view of IT impacts on the industry yet."

This year's survey will dive further into:

IaaS and PaaS: understanding how cloud computing is shaping work for software delivery

understanding how cloud computing is shaping work for software delivery Monitoring and observability: understanding how people are "seeing" their systems

understanding how people are "seeing" their systems Databases: understanding how they are impacting our work

understanding how they are impacting our work Testing: understanding how it is evolving to meet increasing demands for fast feedback and quality

understanding how it is evolving to meet increasing demands for fast feedback and quality Workflow: understanding how to review change approvals to improve work

understanding how to review change approvals to improve work Culture: understanding what leadership behaviors impact feelings of trust and voice

understanding what leadership behaviors impact feelings of trust and voice Security : understanding how we are integrating security and its impacts

: understanding how we are integrating security and its impacts Reliability : understanding how we think about system dependability

: understanding how we think about system dependability And so much more!

Additional sponsors of the "2018 Accelerate State of DevOps Report" include: Amazon Web Services, CA Technologies, CloudBees, Datical, Deloitte, Electric Cloud, IT Revolution, Microsoft, Redgate, Sumo Logic and XebiaLabs.

To participate in the "2018 Accelerate State of DevOps Survey," please visit: (https://bit.ly/2w6xOEP). Survey respondents who complete the survey will be entered for a chance to win:

One of two $500 gift cards (VISA)

gift cards (VISA) One iPad Pro

One ticket to DevOps Enterprise Summit ( London or Las Vegas )

or ) One of five IT Revolution Press book bundles

Additional resources:

Access DORA's Research and Publications (https://devops-research.com/research.html)

Research Collaboration Announcement with Google Cloud (https://devops-research.com/2018/03/dora-google-cloud-collaboration/)

About DORA

DevOps Research and Assessment, founded by Jez Humble, Gene Kim, and Dr. Nicole Forsgren, conducts research into understanding high performance in the context of software development and the factors that predict it. DORA's research over four years and more than 25,000 data points serves as the basis for a set of evidence-based tools for evaluating and benchmarking technology organizations. Learn more at devops-research.com.

