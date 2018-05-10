DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) Announces the '2018 Accelerate State of DevOps Survey'

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Research and Assessment, leaders in helping high performing organizations move faster, and build more secure and resilient systems, today announced it has launched the "2018 Accelerate State of DevOps Survey" in collaboration with Google Cloud (https://bit.ly/2w6xOEP). This data will supply research into understanding what issues matter most to technical professionals and unlock new findings to provide guidance for improving resource management, productivity and quality of IT teams.
"Our goal is to help organizations understand how they can be high performers," said Dr. Nicole Forsgren, founder and CEO of DORA. "We are at the state of work that drives technology transformations and changes the world. This year's survey builds on the last four years of work to give us the most comprehensive view of IT impacts on the industry yet."
This year's survey will dive further into:
- IaaS and PaaS: understanding how cloud computing is shaping work for software delivery
- Monitoring and observability: understanding how people are "seeing" their systems
- Databases: understanding how they are impacting our work
- Testing: understanding how it is evolving to meet increasing demands for fast feedback and quality
- Workflow: understanding how to review change approvals to improve work
- Culture: understanding what leadership behaviors impact feelings of trust and voice
- Security: understanding how we are integrating security and its impacts
- Reliability: understanding how we think about system dependability
- And so much more!
About DORA
DevOps Research and Assessment, founded by Jez Humble, Gene Kim, and Dr. Nicole Forsgren, conducts research into understanding high performance in the context of software development and the factors that predict it. DORA's research over four years and more than 25,000 data points serves as the basis for a set of evidence-based tools for evaluating and benchmarking technology organizations. Learn more at devops-research.com.
