Devotion Nutrition Introduces 'Harvest Apple Cider GI Tranquility' to Target Leaky Gut, Maximize Health for People of All Ages

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pandemic motivating Americans to focus on health and wellness more than in recent history, Dana Lynn Kaye, founder of Devotion Nutrition, today announced the introduction of a new solution designed to target a condition affecting almost 90% of all Americans: leaky gut. Devotion Harvest Apple Cider GI Tranquility is designed to fill the void for a high-quality, effective and flavorful solution to improve gut health for people of all ages.

"While gut health is critical to achieving any fitness, weight loss and wellness goals, many health-conscious people are not prioritizing gastrointestinal health – they are eating expensive foods but suffering from inflamed GI tracts which prohibit their bodies from properly absorbing and utilizing vital nutrients they need," Kaye said. "This is causing people of all ages to suffer from an uncomfortable digestive and excretory process while feeling bloated, uncomfortable and unhealthy."

Kaye, a mother of three who launched a fitness career after struggling with weight gain, said GI Tranquility is particularly relevant now as kids head back to school, employees return to the workplace, and Americans seek trusted, on-the-go solutions to maximize health and wellness.

Specifically, leaky gut is a condition in which the lining of the intestines becomes damaged or irritated, allowing toxins and undigested food to enter the bloodstream, causing infections and inflammation while increasing the risk of disease and minimizing the body's ability to absorb important vitamins and nutrients. Leaky gut often remains undetected due to a general lack of awareness and the fact it can be difficult to diagnose. Common symptoms include bloating, nausea, cramps, anxiety, depression, and fatigue.

GI Tranquility, which Kaye says is having a transformative positive impact on her young children and countless people of all ages, is part of the solution: "Just one refreshing, chilled glass or warm, soothing cup of GI Tranquility can help set the tone for a day of comfortable, restorative balanced digestion."

Made with the high-quality ingredients and standout flavorings for which Devotion Products are known, GI Tranquility features:

L-Glutamine, which helps increase muscle mass and fat burning while supporting muscle recovery

L-Glycine, which helps inhibit stomach acid secretion and provide added protection from ulcers and oxidative stress in intestinal cells

Licorice Root Extract, which provides numerous digestive soothing properties and helps treat fungal and bacterial infections which effect the GI and other parts of the body

Aloe Vera Gel, which has many natural enzymes which help break down foods for healthy digestion

Slippery Elm Bark Extract, which is known to coat and soothe both the intestines and the stomach while supplying antioxidants used to fight gastrointestinal diseases

Marshmallow Root Extract, which helps reduce inflammation and soothe the lining of the stomach

Maitake Mushroom Extract, a unique mushroom extract that contains compounds which help to produce healthy gut microbes supporting healthy digestion and a line of defense against gastrointestinal disease

GI Tranquility is one of the latest innovations in Kaye's popular line of health and wellness products, including versatile protein powders which not only produce uniquely flavorful shakes but also bake to become fluffy pancakes, on-the-go protein treats, desserts, and more. Devotion brand products become even more versatile with the addition of "FlexFlavors" flavored Stevia packets, which can be added to coffee, protein powder, oats, vegetables, and baking mixes to significantly enhance the flavors without adding any calories or sugar.



"In the pandemic, I've received an unprecedented number of inquiries from families and individuals seeking to maximize their health and wellness, and I always tell them that success is about consciously making the right 'small' daily choices which combine to create a lasting impact," Kaye said. "The best outcomes occur when health and wellness seamlessly fold into our everyday lifestyles, and we can find the fun in the process. I always suggest replacing high-calorie beverages with sugar-free options, getting eight hours of sleep every night, and having access to high-quality, protein-based meal options wherever we go."

Added Kaye: "I also tell people to make sure they consume enough protein – it's the building block of muscle mass which helps burn fat and is critical to keeping our bodies strong and making us resilient against everything from illness to slips and falls. One scoop of Devotion Brownie Batter protein, mixed into a pudding, with one quarter cup of water, packs twenty grams of protein per serving. A simple bowl of oatmeal in the morning with two scoops of Devotion protein gives you forty grams of protein and is a perfect way to start the day."

GI Tranquility is available individually or as part of the Wellness Trio – AM-PM-GI Formula Bundle, which includes AM Jumpstart Juice and PM Sleep Recovery.

About Devotion Nutrition

Devotion Nutrition, founded by health and wellness expert Dana Lynn Kaye, is a manufacturer and marketer of health and wellness supplements and products for people of all ages. The products are noted for their high-quality ingredients, proven effectiveness, versatility, ease of use, and uniquely delicious flavors. More information is available at www.devotionnutrition.com

