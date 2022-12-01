DevRev Product-Led Support Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Modern software companies can now use their cloud budget to procure DevRev software and transform their customer support into a growth engine

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevRev , a company fostering customer-centricity by converging multiple departments around the end-user with a data, collaboration, and analytics platform, today announced the availability of its solution in AWS Marketplace . By purchasing DevRev through the AWS Marketplace, customers can now simplify procurement, leverage flexible and custom pricing, and consolidate DevRev spend with their AWS bill.

The company plans to leverage cloud marketplaces to tap into the buyers' cloud budgets, unlock multiple paths to commerce, and build partnerships with businesses creating value on top of the DevRev platform. In the modern era of SaaS, partnerships take a new form, evolving from pure consulting and implementation hours to a more repeatable commerce with partner apps and plugins ("snap-ins"). B2B marketplaces, SaaS specifically, will mimic the consumer-grade app stores of the last decade, in terms of discovery, trust, and revenue share.

"AWS Marketplace will provide DevRev access to buyer's pre-committed cloud spend, accelerate deals with easier procurement, and advance partnerships", says Manoj Agarwal, President, and co-founder of DevRev. DevRev believes that cloud marketplaces will be a key lever for their go-to-market along with product-led and community-led-growth strategies with its own Marketplace .

DevRev is powered by AWS, and puts product and end user data at the epicenter of your business, converging data across departments into a single collaboration and analytics platform, called DevCRM. The DevCRM platform syncs GitHub, Jira, legacy CRMs, and Slack events in real-time with DevRev's issues, tickets, and conversations, elevating managers — technical support managers, project managers, product managers, and customer success managers – to drive user adoption and retention.

DevRev Product-Led Support is the first app on the DevCRM platform converging in-app and modern customer channels with a scalable, customizable support ticketing platform that is tightly integrated with engineering issues. The platform arms support engineers with product and end user data, helping reduce churn, cut costs by over 50%, and grow efficiently.

DevRev has raised $70M+, one of the largest seed rounds in the history of Silicon Valley. For early transformation partners building on the DevCRM platform, the company has opened up its SAFE investment vehicle this quarter. For more information on DevRev's funding, or for investor relations, visit here .

DevRev is a business software company fostering customer-centricity by converging multiple departments around the end-user with a data, collaboration, and analytics platform. The company is led by co-founder and CEO, Dheeraj Pandey, who previously served as CEO of Nutanix and Manoj Agarwal, DevRev co-founder and former SVP of Engineering of Nutanix. DevRev is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in six locations around the world, and is building an API-driven, developer-first customer relationship management (CRM) platform for modern software companies.

