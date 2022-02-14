DevSecOps Market Size to Reach USD 23.42 Billion in 2028 | Rising Need for Repeatable and Adaptive Processes and Increasing Need for Custom Code Security are Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) market size reached USD 2.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for better security vulnerability patching is a major factor expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising need for repeatable and adaptive processes and increasing need for custom code security and automated monitoring and testing. Organizations' security postures improve as the organizations grow. DevSecOps offers flexibility to repetitive and adaptive procedures. This ensures that security is maintained uniformly across the environment as the environment changes and adapts to accordingly to meet newer requirements.

The sophisticated DevSecOps solution can incorporate robust automation, configuration management, orchestrating, containers, immutable infrastructures, and even cloud platform computing environments. Increasing need for custom code security with various testing approaches, including Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), is expected to increase adoption of DevSecOps solutions.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of the [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/877

Restraints:

Lack of AppSec tool integration and challenges in implementing DevSecOps solutions are major factors hampering revenue growth of the market. Additionally, the shortage of skilled professionals is expected to restrain market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period. One of the key challenges affecting the DevSecOps business is a shortage of skilled personnel to apply DevSecOps solutions across enterprises. The shortage is mostly due to a gap within demand and supply for security specialists, which has grown as a result of lack of awareness of the most recent information security technologies.

Growth Projections:

Global DevSecOps market is expected to register a CAGR of 32.2% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 2.55 Billion in 2020 to USD 23.42 Billion in 2028. Increasing need for better security vulnerability patching is boosting the market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak caused the implementation of various restrictions such as lockdowns, which had a positive influence on the DevSecOps market. Owing to the resulting disruptions, many businesses decided to move focus towards cloud solutions to maintain business continuity. Besides, the rapid change to work-from-home practices as a result of the pandemic to ensure employee safety is expected to significantly boost revenue growth of the DevSecOps market in the near future.

Looking for Discount on DevSecOps market report [Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/877

Current Trends and Innovations:

One of the major benefits of DevSecOps is the rapidity with which DevSecOps solutions addresses identified security flaws. Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) can be decreased as DevSecOps incorporates vulnerability screening and patching into the release cycle. This reduces chance of threat actors exploiting vulnerabilities in public-facing operational systems. Thus, increasing need for better security vulnerability patching is expected to increase adoption of DevSecOps solutions among enterprises.

Geographical Outlook:

Asia Pacific DevSecOps market is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period. Companies in countries in the region are increasingly emphasizing optimizing productivity and lowering the cost of maintaining the software development operations procedures. This is expected to increase demand for DevSecOps solutions and services, which in turn will drive revenue growth of the market.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies included in the market report include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ca Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Synopsys Inc., Fastly, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., and Qualys, Inc.

In November 2021 , Synopsys, Inc. announced the acquisition of Concertio Inc., which is the pioneering developer of AI-powered performance optimization software, to enhance the silicon lifecycle management solution with real-time, in-field optimization technology. This acquisition is yet another move in the ongoing development of Synopsys SiliconMAX Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) platform.

Explore Complete Report Description and Table of Contents of DevSecOps Market [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/development-security-and-operations-market

Emergen Research has segmented global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution



Services



Professional Services





Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-cloud



On-premises

Organization Size Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom



Manufacturing



BFSI



Government



Healthcare



Media & Entertainment



Retail



Energy



Education



Travel & Hospitality



Others

Buy Your Exclusive [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/877

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Benelux





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research in Information Technology Industry Segment:

Simulation Software Market, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-cloud, On-premise), By Application (Design & Consulting, Support & Maintenance, E-Learning, Training, and R&D), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Solution, Services), By Type (Public, Private), By Enterprise Size (Large, Small & Medium), By Application (Payments, Trade Finance), By End-use (BFSI), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Dating Services Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Online, Traditional), By Demographics (Adult, Generation X), By Subscription (Quarterly, Monthly), By Service (Matchmaking, Adult Dating, Social Dating), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Interactive Fitness Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Fitness Equipment, Software System), By Application (Gym, Household), By End Use (Non-Residential, Residential), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Online Reading Platform Market Size, Share, Trends, By Application (Personal, Commercial), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, Website-based), By Subscription, By Language, By Reading Behavior, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Imaging Technology for Precision Agriculture Market By Technology (Hyperspectral technology, Multispectral technology), By Product (Sensors, Cameras, Software), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release on DevSecOps @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-development-security-and-operations-market

SOURCE Emergen Research