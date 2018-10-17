Devvio to Debut World's Fastest and Most Scalable Blockchain Platform

Devvio to Showcase the Devv Blockchain, Designed for Enterprise Use, at CES 2019

Devvio announced its presence at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) showcasing its Devv blockchain technology, a high-performance next-gen blockchain protocol that solves blockchain's biggest challenges, such as cost, scalability, stability, privacy, and fraud/theft/loss, all in a single solution. CES expects 4,500 exhibiting technology companies with over 180,000 people in attendance from over 155 countries. Devvio will be showing the Devv Blockchain in highly secure enterprise use cases, such as financial services, data management, privacy, logistics, and identity. Devvio's ultra-efficient blockchain can process over 8 million on-chain transactions per second, on a global public blockchain, and can process transactions at 1/100,000th the cost of other DApp platforms, making it the ideal blockchain platform for enterprise applications.

Devvio will show a working version of its Devv blockchain in its CES exhibitor booth located at Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 2 at booth number 44922. Additionally, Tom Anderson will give a thought leadership talk at the Digital Money Forum on January 8th located at the Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4202. Tom will be describing how to make blockchain scale, in a thought leadership session alongside other industry leaders like Tim Draper and Jonathan Johnson.

"This is Devvio's coming out," said Tom Anderson, founder and CEO of Devvio. "It is the first time showing our Devv Blockchain publicly, and CES is an ideal conference for us to showcase all of our work over the past two years, as most of our potential enterprise customers have strong attendance there. I'm also honored to be talking at the Digital Money Forum. It is going to be an exciting show for Devvio, and to me, represents the beginning of our journey to become the leader in the blockchain space."

