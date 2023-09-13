Devyser and Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborate to promote laboratory services to advance pharmaceutical research

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devyser and Thermo Fisher Scientific have entered into a collaboration agreement to promote laboratory services. The goal is to partner with pharmaceutical companies to support their development projects utilising Devyser's unique assays in its CLIA-certified laboratory.

The companies will work together to promote the Devyser laboratory services to support and advance research and development for pharmaceutical companies.

"We are very excited to enter into this agreement. Being able to support pharmaceutical companies' development projects to enable new and improved therapies is a part of our vision for Devyser. We are convinced that Thermo Fisher, with its global network and outstanding reach, will provide a strong platform for partnering with global pharmaceutical companies in addition to Devyser's own discussions," says Fredrik Alpsten, CEO at Devyser. "This collaboration is in line with our strategy to expand our presence in the US."

Devyser established the US CLIA-certified laboratory during the spring of 2023 and received CLIA certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in May 2023. The laboratory is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Devyser  

Devyser develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic solutions and analysis services to clinical laboratories in more than 50 countries. Our products are used for advanced genetic testing in the hereditary disease, oncology, and transplant fields, to enable targeted cancer treatment, the diagnosis of many genetic diseases, and transplant patient follow-up. Devyser's products, and unique, patented solution requiring only one test tube, simplify genetic testing processes, improve sample throughput, minimize hands-on time, and deliver rapid results. Our goal is for every patient to receive a correct diagnosis in the shortest possible time. 

Devyser was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company has eight in-house sales offices in Europe and the US, and a CLIA-certified laboratory in Atlanta, Georgia. In August 2022, Devyser's quality management system was certified according to the IVDR. 

Devyser's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.  

For more information, visit www.devyser.com

