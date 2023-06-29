Devyser Launches Two New Genetic Testing Solutions for Hereditary Cancer

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devyser is thrilled to announce the launch of two new products, Devyser LynchFAP and Devyser BRCA PALB2. These kits offer efficient, targeted, and confident analysis of genes associated with increased cancer risk, such as those involved in Lynch syndrome, and in breast and ovarian cancers.

New comprehensive solution for Lynch syndrome testing

Devyser LynchFAP provides a comprehensive solution to analyze PMS2 and 9 other genes associated with hereditary colorectal cancer syndromes. Devyser LynchFAP is designed to overcome one of the greatest challenges for Lynch syndrome genetic testing - the localization of genetic variants to PMS2 and its pseudogene PMS2CL. Devyser LynchFAP is the first commercial library prep kit to allow this specific analysis of the PMS2 gene.

With a simple next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow, this test and dedicated software enable our users to disentangle complex genetics with an intuitive and easy-to-use solution. Devyser is proud to add Devyser LynchFAP to its expanding oncology offering.

The importance of hereditary cancer testing

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide. 10-20% of cases are due to hereditary cancer syndromes such as Lynch syndrome. Having a hereditary cancer syndrome significantly increases an individual's risk of developing colorectal cancer, among multiple other cancer types. It is estimated that 1 in 300 individuals carry mutations in DNA mismatch repair genes, such as those associated with Lynch syndrome. The challenge is that many people, up to 95% in certain regions, do not know that they carry these mutations.

Targeting the information that matters most

Devyser BRCA PALB2 provides a targeted solution with the simplest commercially available workflow for crucial genetic information related to breast and ovarian cancer. This kit allows for the sequencing of genetic variants in BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2, the three most significant genes increasing breast cancer risk. The simplified workflow of Devyser BRCA PALB2 enables fast laboratory implementation and streamlines two applications in one solution – the analysis of genetic variants in DNA from human blood and tumor tissue.

"We are delighted to introduce Devyser LynchFAP and Devyser BRCA PALB2 to the market," says Fredrik Alpsten, CEO of Devyser. "These genetic testing solutions represent a significant advancement in our hereditary cancer offering. By understanding mutations associated with increased cancer risks, our ambition is to enable more personalized care and preventive measures, ultimately saving lives."

Devyser is committed to advancing genetic testing technologies to improve patient outcomes and contribute to the field of personalized medicine. With the launch of Devyser LynchFAP and Devyser BRCA PALB2, the company is taking a significant step towards achieving its mission of enabling early detection and targeted interventions for individuals at risk of hereditary cancer syndromes.

